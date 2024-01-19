Daphne High School Emerges Victorious at 2024 AHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships

The lights of Birmingham CrossPlex shone brightly on Daphne High School's wrestling team as they secured the 2024 state title at the AHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships. The Trojans' awe-inspiring performance was marked by 14 wrestlers placing in the top eight across 10 of the 12 weight classes. With a staggering 277 points, Daphne outscored their closest competitors, Central-Phenix City with 233 points, and Enterprise with 160, to cinch their third state tournament title in the four-year history of the event.

Advertisment

Standout Performers

Among the sea of skilled athletes, ninth-grader Alanah Girard made waves. After an initial challenging start, Girard turned the tide, winning the 100-pound championship match by pin. Her victory earned her the prestigious title of Most Valuable Wrestler and marked the end of a season with an impressive 26-2 record. This triumph also meant that Girard claimed her second consecutive individual title.

Senior Erin Smith secured her first state title in the 114-pound class with a flawless 38-0 record. She transferred from Nevada to Daphne before the season and quickly emerged as a dominant force on the team. Junior Kalyse Hill, on the other hand, notched her 100th career win while repeating victory in the 132-pound class.

Advertisment

Other Noteworthy Performances

The three-day tournament also featured preliminary and elimination matches, with Mountain Brook winning the Class 6A Duals title and Scottsboro taking the crown in Class 5A. Meanwhile, Enterprise's Evelyn Holmes-Smith remained undefeated against female competitors, securing her fourth state title in the 126-pound class.

Central-Phenix City finished second as a team despite not having any wrestlers in the championship round. Nevertheless, they made a mark with six wrestlers clinching third place. Weaver's Lena Johannson and Sparkman's Kalea Loving also made headlines by completing undefeated seasons and defending their state champion titles in the 138-pound and 165-pound classes respectively.

Girls Wrestling: A Growing Phenomenon

The event, which saw 63 teams scoring, underscored the burgeoning popularity of girls wrestling in Alabama. The team's victory not only showcases the athletes' hard work and dedication but also shines a spotlight on the evolving landscape of sports in the state.