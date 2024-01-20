Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz

Danny Ainge, the CEO and governor of the Utah Jazz, is setting a new trend in the world of basketball. Emphasizing the importance of a global search for talent, he has affirmed the franchise's commitment to scouting players from every major basketball-playing nation across the globe. This includes South America, Europe, Asia, and all regions of the U.S. - a testament to the global nature of basketball and the Utah Jazz's dedication to finding the best talent, wherever it may be.

Record International Players in the NBA

In an interview with CNBC's 'Halftime Report,' Ainge's comments resonated with the NBA's announcement from October 2023. The league announced a record 125 international players on opening-night rosters for the 2023-24 season. These players represent 40 different countries and territories across six continents. The Utah Jazz contributes to this statistic with five international players on its roster.

Surge in International Ticket Sales

The international angle of basketball is not limited to the players alone. The Utah Jazz has witnessed a significant increase in international ticket sales - a rise of 120% from the previous season. Fans from a staggering 92 countries have journeyed to North American games, indicating the growing global appeal of basketball and the Utah Jazz in particular.

Team Valuation on the Rise

Since Ainge's arrival at the Utah Jazz in December 2021, the team's valuation has seen a substantial rise. The current estimation stands at $3.09 billion, marking an increase of over 50% from the previous year and approximately 76% since Ainge took the helm. It's clear that Ainge's global vision for the Utah Jazz is not only broadening the franchise's talent pool but also significantly enhancing its value.