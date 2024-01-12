Daniil Medvedev Rebuts Netflix Series Portrayal, Readies for Australian Open Amid Controversy

Daniil Medvedev, ranked third in the world of tennis, has refuted his portrayal in the Netflix series episode ‘Unfinished Business’. The episode has thrown light on the casual rivalry between him and German player Alexander Zverev. While Zverev characterizes Medvedev as a player who intimidates opponents during matches, Medvedev, uninvolved in the series production and uninterested in watching the episode, dismisses it as an overstatement that fails to mirror real-life experiences.

Medvedev’s Stand on the Netflix Series

Medvedev expresses concern that he might become unnecessarily agitated if he were to watch the series. Instead, he chooses to value the opinions of those who know him in person, understanding his conduct both on and off the tennis court. His indifference towards the Netflix series comes off as a strong statement against media exaggerations that often deviate from the truth.

Criticism Over Domestic Violence Allegations

The episode has faced intense criticism for not addressing allegations of domestic violence made against Zverev by two of his former partners. The decision by the series producers to overlook these accusations in the narrative has been labeled as ‘surreal’ and ‘galling’ by critics and tennis journalists.

Daria Kasatkina, currently ranked 15th in the women’s world tennis chart, took to social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) to stand by Medvedev, referring to him as ‘the best’. She also criticized Netflix for its portrayal of the Russian tennis player.

Preparation for the Australian Open

Turning his focus away from the controversy, Medvedev is currently gearing up for the Australian Open. He is set to play against French qualifier Terence Atmane in the first round. In a shift from previous years, Medvedev arrived in Australia last week, foregoing participation in a warm-up tournament. However, he did take part in an exhibition match. The main draw of the Australian Open commences on Sunday, with Medvedev’s match slated for Monday morning.