en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Daniil Medvedev Adjusts Strategy and Seeks Personal Growth for Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev, the 27-year-old Russian tennis maverick, stands on the precipice of a fresh approach as he readies himself for the Australian Open, choosing to forgo the usual warm-up tournaments and dive directly into the first round at Melbourne Park. An unprecedented decision that sees him starting against a qualifier. Medvedev’s new strategy follows a disappointing third-round exit at last year’s Open, a setback that saw him plunge out of the top 10 rankings.

Striking a Balance

Medvedev’s decision is not just a professional one, but also personal. He acknowledges the inherent risk in his strategy, pointing out that it’s born from an ambition to strike a balance between his professional commitments and personal time. For years, the tennis star hasn’t had the luxury of spending New Year at home. The end of the previous season saw Medvedev take his first vacation in four years, a respite that made him realize he wasn’t at his physical and mental peak after the U.S. Open.

Learning from Past Defeats

Despite losing back-to-back Australian Open finals to Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal in 2021 and 2022, and a U.S. Open final to Djokovic, Medvedev remains fiercely optimistic about his future in tennis. He doesn’t view these losses as failures, but as battles against two of the greatest players of all time. His resilience shone through post-Melbourne last year when he won 25 of 26 matches and clinched four titles in five tournaments, a testament to his untapped potential.

Seeking Personal Growth and Authenticity

Currently positioned as the world number three, Medvedev is intent on maturing both as a person and a player. His aim is to showcase a renewed side of himself to the world and the Melbourne Park crowds, with whom he’s had past altercations. He aspires to refine his in-game behaviors that haven’t served him well, presenting himself authentically and focusing on personal growth. As he steps into this year’s Australian Open, Medvedev is resolved to play better, go further, and ultimately, transform his narrative in the world of tennis.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
Lexus made headlines at the Tokyo Auto Salon with the unveiling of the LBX Morizo RR Concept, a high-performance hatch version of its LBX SUV. The concept car is powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine borrowed from the updated 2024 Toyota GR Yaris, churning out an impressive 224kW and 400Nm of torque. However, this
Lexus Unveils High-Performance LBX Morizo RR Concept at Tokyo Auto Salon
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
11 mins ago
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
11 mins ago
Queensland Woman Airlifted to Hospital after Venomous Snake Bite
Toni Collette Flaunts Fitness Post-Divorce: A New Chapter Begins
2 mins ago
Toni Collette Flaunts Fitness Post-Divorce: A New Chapter Begins
Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice
7 mins ago
Israel Denies Genocide Allegations at International Court of Justice
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
10 mins ago
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
1 min
U.S. Military Assistance to Ukraine Halts; Estonia Pledges Continued Support
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
4 mins
Belgium's Hendrickx Leads at European Figure Skating Championships
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
5 mins
Examining the Constitutional Implications of Trump's Potential Candidacy
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
7 mins
Shaheen Shah Afridi: A Fast Bowler in the Eye of a Speed Storm
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
9 mins
Redefining Sexuality Post-Menopause: Women over 50 Share Experiences
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
9 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide: A Global Debate Unfolds
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
10 mins
Discovery of More Asbestos in Rozelle Parklands Raises Public Safety Concerns
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
11 mins
Leroy Sané's Suspension: Ripples Across German Football and Beyond
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
11 mins
Unanticipated Defeats for Shelton and Korda in Australian Open Warm-Up Semi-Finals
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
13 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
14 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
14 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
16 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
17 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app