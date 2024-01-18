en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Danielle Collins Announces Retirement from Professional Tennis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
Danielle Collins Announces Retirement from Professional Tennis

Former Grand Slam finalist, Danielle Collins, has revealed her intention to retire from professional tennis after her second-round defeat at the Australian Open. Despite a spirited three-set match against the current world number one, Iga Swiatek, the 30-year-old American athlete has stated that this tennis season will be her last. The announcement, made in the wake of her intense match at the Rod Laver Arena, marks a significant moment in her career, signaling the end of her journey in professional tennis and a shift towards personal goals beyond sports.

Acknowledging the End of a Notable Career

Collins, a two-time NCAA champion at the University of Virginia, has had an illustrious tennis career. Her breakthrough came in 2019, when she made a run to the semifinals of the Australian Open. She further cemented her place in the sport when she reached the Australian Open final in 2022. Despite battling physical challenges like rheumatoid arthritis and endometriosis, Collins continued to demonstrate resilience and competitiveness on the court. However, following her recent defeat to Swiatek, she expressed acceptance of her decision to retire, indicating that losses no longer sting as much at this point in her career.

Transitioning towards Personal Goals

Collins’ decision to retire from professional tennis is influenced by her desire to accomplish things outside of her career in sports, specifically starting a family. This personal goal has been a long-standing priority for the athlete, who has often spoken about her wish to have children. Having lived much of her adult life on the professional tennis tour, Collins is now looking forward to the next chapter of her life, one that revolves around her personal aspirations and family life.

A Defining Moment in Tennis

Collins’ announcement of her retirement is a defining moment in tennis, underscoring the balance athletes strive to maintain between their professional and personal lives. While her performance at the Australian Open was characterized by her usual competitive spirit and tactical prowess, her decision to hang up her racket reveals a readiness to embrace new life priorities. The tennis world now waits to see the remaining matches of a player who has left a strong imprint on the sport. As Collins prepares to close this chapter of her life, her legacy in tennis continues to inspire young athletes worldwide.

0
Sports Tennis United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
Danny Ainge, the CEO and governor of the Utah Jazz, is setting a new trend in the world of basketball. Emphasizing the importance of a global search for talent, he has affirmed the franchise’s commitment to scouting players from every major basketball-playing nation across the globe. This includes South America, Europe, Asia, and all regions
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
16 mins ago
Bill Simmons Advocates Overhaul of NBA Draft Pick Rules
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
20 mins ago
Carpinteria Girls' Water Polo Team Rides Wave of Emotions at Buena Friendlies Tournament
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
6 mins ago
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
14 mins ago
TNT Tropang Giga’s Semifinal Hopes Hang in the Balance: High-Stakes Showdown Against Anyang Jung Kwan Jang
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
16 mins ago
Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament
Latest Headlines
World News
Debating the Efficacy of U.S. Policy in Preventing Wider Middle East Conflict
2 mins
Debating the Efficacy of U.S. Policy in Preventing Wider Middle East Conflict
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
2 mins
Danny Ainge Sets Global Talent Search Trend for Utah Jazz
Nancy Dell'Olio's Reunion Plans with Sven-Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
3 mins
Nancy Dell'Olio's Reunion Plans with Sven-Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Victoria Beckham Unveils Her Rigorous Skincare and Workout Regimen
5 mins
Victoria Beckham Unveils Her Rigorous Skincare and Workout Regimen
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
5 mins
Abbey Clancy Dazzles in Bold Photoshoot, Celebrates Birthday and Shares Health Scare
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
5 mins
LASUTH Staff Praised for Resilience Amidst Health Sector Challenges, New Initiatives Highlighted
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
6 mins
Afcon 2024 Qualifiers: Ghana's Emotional Rollercoaster and the Miracletics of Football
Governor Soludo’s Leadership Controversies: Petty Disputes Over Meaningful Governance
6 mins
Governor Soludo’s Leadership Controversies: Petty Disputes Over Meaningful Governance
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
10 mins
Former PPP Leader Takes Charge of New Political Party: A Shift in Pakistan's Political Landscape
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
3 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
4 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
5 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
5 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
5 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
5 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
5 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
6 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
6 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app