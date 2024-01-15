en English
Australia

Daniel Sanders’ Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Daniel Sanders’ Remarkable Comeback in the 2024 Dakar Rally

Daniel Sanders Makes a Strong Comeback

In a striking display of resilience and determination, Australian rally bike racer Daniel Sanders has surged back into contention in the World Rally-Raid Championship’s opening event, the 2024 Dakar Rally, in Saudi Arabia. Despite suffering a significant injury last year that resulted in a fractured femur, Sanders has been performing admirably in the harsh desert race, which began on January 5 and is set to conclude on January 19.

Overcoming Obstacles

Sanders faced numerous challenges in the initial stages, but he managed to secure respectable ninth, 12th, and 13th positions. The racer acknowledged the punishing nature of the race, requiring adjustments to his bike set-up to better handle the demanding terrain. The Dakar Rally is renowned for its grueling nature, encompassing a total distance of 7891 km, out of which 4727 km are competitive, timed stages.

Stage Four Setbacks

During the fourth stage, Sanders faced complications with navigation and mechanical issues, including a fuel leak. These difficulties caused him to slip in the overall rankings. However, the rally’s new ‘Chrono stage’—a demanding segment requiring riders to cover over 600 km in 48 hours with strict timing for repairs and rest at temporary bivouacs—provided an opportunity for Sanders to prove his mettle.

Resilience in Later Stages

Despite the setbacks, Sanders displayed remarkable resilience, finishing fourth in Stage 6 and sixth in Stage 7. These strong performances propelled him to seventh place in the overall standings, lagging only 37 minutes and 41 seconds behind the leader, American rider Ricky Brabec.

In the shadow of Sanders’ comeback, another competitor, Luciano Benavides, staged a strong return in stage seven of the Dakar Rally. Securing the second fastest time, he maintained his eighth place position in the provisional overall rankings. Despite the challenging 483-kilometre special, Benavides steadily improved his performance and plans to carry his momentum into the rest of the rally.

Australia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

