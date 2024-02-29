Daniel Ricciardo Leads FP1 in Historic 2024 Bahrain GP Amid Schedule Shift for Ramadan

The 2024 Formula One season commenced with an exceptional start as all 20 grid drivers participated in the first of two free practice sessions (FP1) on Thursday, with Daniel Ricciardo from Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) securing the fastest lap. This year's Bahrain Grand Prix, marking the season opener, introduces a unique schedule shift to accommodate Ramadan, with FP1 and FP2 taking place on Thursday, followed by FP3 and qualifying on Friday.

Advertisment

Season Opener Adjustments

Typically spanning from Friday to Sunday, the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend has been adjusted to conclude on Saturday due to the commencement of Ramadan on Sunday. This alteration not only emphasizes Formula One's respect for cultural practices but also sets a precedent for future sporting events. The 2024 season is set to be the longest in F1 history, with a record 24 race weekends, making this year's opener even more significant.

Rising Anticipation Among Fans

Advertisment

Fans worldwide are eagerly watching as seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is set to leave Mercedes at the end of the year to join Ferrari for the 2025 season. Red Bull's dominance in the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen clinching 19 victories out of 22 races, adds to the mounting anticipation for this year's competitions. The F1 schedule and streaming details for the 2024 season have been eagerly sought after by fans keen to follow every race.

Future Implications

This year's Bahrain Grand Prix not only sets the stage for an exhilarating season but also highlights the adaptability and global appeal of Formula One racing. The strategic schedule adjustments showcase F1's commitment to respecting global cultural practices while maintaining the sport's integrity and competitive spirit. As teams and drivers navigate the challenges of a longer season, the dynamic between Lewis Hamilton and his future team, alongside Red Bull's attempts to maintain their supremacy, promises an unforgettable series of races.