Daniel Dye Joins Kaulig Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 Season

Kaulig Racing has confirmed that Daniel Dye will contest in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races, driving the No. 10 Chevrolet during the 2024 season. Dye, who raced full-time in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, will join teammates AJ Allmendinger, Shane van Gisbergen, and Josh Williams at Kaulig Racing.

Advertisment

From Craftsman Truck Series to Xfinity Series

In the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, Dye finished 18th in driver points and clinched one top-10 finish. Besides, he made two starts in the Xfinity Series, earning his best finish of 17th at the Texas Motor Speedway. In 2024, he is slated to run the No. 10 Chevrolet in 10 Xfinity Series races, a notable step in his racing career.

Champion Container Corporation: A Sponsor Committed to Sustainability

Advertisment

Champion Container Corporation, a family-owned business dedicated to sustainable practices through container reconditioning and recycling, will be the primary sponsor for Dye's No. 10 Chevrolet. The corporation's CEO, Tom Miskewitz, expressed pride in Dye representing the company and serving as an ambassador for mental health.

Race to Stop Suicide Initiative

Dye's vehicle will also carry the emblem of the Race to Stop Suicide (R2SS) initiative, founded by Randy and Daniel Dye, highlighting the team's commitment to mental health advocacy. This partnership underscores the drive to combine sportsmanship with social responsibility, highlighting the multifaceted role of athletes as societal influencers.

Dye is set to join his teammates at Kaulig Racing for the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2024. He will participate in specific races throughout the season, indicating a promising year for the young racer and his team, known for their successful playoff runs and regular-season championships since their inception in 2016.