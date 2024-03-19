Daniel Dawson: The World's Top Ferrari Technician for Two Consecutive Years

Daniel Dawson, a technician at JCT600 Ferrari dealership in Leeds, has achieved an unprecedented feat by being named the world's top technician for the second consecutive year at the prestigious Testa Rossa Awards. The announcement was made at the world finals held in Maranello, Italy.

A Tale of Dedication and Expertise

Dawson, who has spent over 18 years with JCT600, began his journey as an apprentice at the tender age of 17. His unwavering dedication to maintaining Ferraris and his exceptional technical skills have now earned him the distinction of being the first technician to win this coveted award two years in a row.

A Double Victory for Team UK

The road to Maranello was not an easy one. Dawson and his manager, David Hannam, both qualified to represent the UK region in the world finals. Hannam, a seasoned professional with 20 years of service at JCT600, narrowly missed out on the podium in the Top Service Manager category.

Pride from Yorkshire's Largest Family-Owned Business

JCT600, Yorkshire's largest family-owned business with over 50 dealerships and 2,300 employees, expressed immense pride in having two team members participate in the world finals. The achievements of Dawson and Hannam serve as a testament to the company's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence.

As Daniel Dawson continues to set new benchmarks in automotive technology, his story serves as an inspiration for aspiring technicians worldwide. Today, we celebrate not just his victory, but also the spirit of dedication, hard work, and passion that drives him.

