Daniel Augustus Triumphs with 30-Foot Eagle Putt on Moonlight Golf Tour, Edges David Erdy

Daniel Augustus saved the best for last to capture his first win on the Moonlight Golf Tour this year. The Bermudian sealed victory in dramatic fashion at Stoneybrook West Golf Club in Florida on Tuesday as he rolled in a 30-foot eagle putt at the par-5, 18th hole, which was enough to pip Indiana resident David Erdy on a tie-break after the pair both shot rounds of four-under, 68.
The Climactic Finish
"I didn’t know where I stood at that point and was just trying to end on a good note and be positive," Augustus told The Royal Gazette. The win is the third of the year for the experienced player, who is delighted to be back in action after being ruled out of the Florida Professional Golf Tour Championship at the same course through illness last week. "Every win is literally off the back of a bit of struggle but I am trying to get into less struggle and more Ws," Augustus added. "I am really grateful that the hard work is always paying off and I just want to continue to improve."
Game Analysis
The 36-year-old’s round included three birdies, two of which arrived on the front nine, and a bogey. "The three birdies were not simple but not too much work," Augustus said. "The one bogey was something I normally would do better with, short-game wise, but I am not going to focus on the negative too much." The former Bermuda Open champion was unfortunate not to have carded two eagles having reached the par 5, 2nd green in two shots before he two-putted for a second straight birdie. Augustus’s ball striking was equally as sharp as his putting as he hit 16 greens in regulation to provide himself with good looks at the hole.
Looking Ahead
"I hit the ball great all day," he added. "I had a lot of good looks which means I had a great opportunity to shoot a great score, and that’s what I went out there and tried to do. What I am working on with my coach is coming along very well, so I am just going to continue to work and continue to improve." With this win, Augustus not only proves his resilience and ability to bounce back but also sets a high bar for his competitors on the tour. His focus on continuous improvement and positive mindset could be the key factors leading him to more victories in the future.