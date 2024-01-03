Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool’s Willingness

The former Danish defender, Daniel Agger, who once donned the red jersey for Liverpool, recently revealed his refusal to make a move to Manchester City. This refusal came despite Liverpool showing readiness to transfer him. Agger, who made his entry into Liverpool from Brondby back in 2006, won the hearts of the fans swiftly due to his commendable performances.

Liverpool’s Lean Phase and Agger’s Rising Star

In 2012, when Liverpool was struggling to match its past glories and Agger shone with his standout performances, the defender was speculated to be on the verge of a transfer. Several clubs, including the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City, were interested in securing his services. The speculation gained momentum during an episode of the ‘Aldo Meets’ Podcast, hosted by Liverpool legend John Aldridge, where Agger was a guest.

Between Barcelona and Manchester City

Agger unveiled that Liverpool had accepted a transfer price from Barcelona. However, an even more lucrative offer was tabled by Manchester City. He inferred that Liverpool, tempted by the higher fee, showed more inclination towards the Manchester City deal. However, Agger was steadfast in his decision not to join a Premier League rival. He expressed his desire to move to Barcelona if Liverpool no longer required his services.

No Move Materializes

Contrary to the speculations, Agger did not transfer to either club at that time. He continued to render his services to Liverpool until 2014. Subsequently, he returned to his previous club, Brondby, and hung up his boots two years later. Agger’s refusal to move to Manchester City, as revealed in the podcast, adds another chapter to the tale of his loyalty towards Liverpool.