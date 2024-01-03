en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool’s Willingness

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool’s Willingness

The former Danish defender, Daniel Agger, who once donned the red jersey for Liverpool, recently revealed his refusal to make a move to Manchester City. This refusal came despite Liverpool showing readiness to transfer him. Agger, who made his entry into Liverpool from Brondby back in 2006, won the hearts of the fans swiftly due to his commendable performances.

Liverpool’s Lean Phase and Agger’s Rising Star

In 2012, when Liverpool was struggling to match its past glories and Agger shone with his standout performances, the defender was speculated to be on the verge of a transfer. Several clubs, including the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City, were interested in securing his services. The speculation gained momentum during an episode of the ‘Aldo Meets’ Podcast, hosted by Liverpool legend John Aldridge, where Agger was a guest.

Between Barcelona and Manchester City

Agger unveiled that Liverpool had accepted a transfer price from Barcelona. However, an even more lucrative offer was tabled by Manchester City. He inferred that Liverpool, tempted by the higher fee, showed more inclination towards the Manchester City deal. However, Agger was steadfast in his decision not to join a Premier League rival. He expressed his desire to move to Barcelona if Liverpool no longer required his services.

No Move Materializes

Contrary to the speculations, Agger did not transfer to either club at that time. He continued to render his services to Liverpool until 2014. Subsequently, he returned to his previous club, Brondby, and hung up his boots two years later. Agger’s refusal to move to Manchester City, as revealed in the podcast, adds another chapter to the tale of his loyalty towards Liverpool.

0
Denmark Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

RTX Announces Annual General Meeting on 25 January 2024

By Wojciech Zylm

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Makes First Acquisition in Danish Solar PV Market

By Wojciech Zylm

Ondo InsurTech and LB Forsikring Expand Agreement on LeakBot Distribution

By Wojciech Zylm

Denmark's Life Science Council Proposes Strategy for 2024-2030 Amidst EU's Pharmaceutical Legislation Reform

By Safak Costu

Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major ...
@Denmark · 50 mins
Esports Veteran Dupreeh Joins Preasy Esport, Eyes PGL Copenhagen Major ...
heart comment 0
Solar’s Chief Commercial Officer Hugo Dorph Steps Down Ahead of New Strategy Rollout

By Wojciech Zylm

Solar's Chief Commercial Officer Hugo Dorph Steps Down Ahead of New Strategy Rollout
Danfoss Acquires ENFOR’s District Energy Software Business in Green Operations Boost

By Wojciech Zylm

Danfoss Acquires ENFOR's District Energy Software Business in Green Operations Boost
Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke’s Financial Struggle

By Salman Khan

Celtic Eyes Danish Striker Mathias Kvistgaarden Amid Schalke's Financial Struggle
Genmab A/S Discloses Trading by Managerial Employees: A Testament to Transparency

By Wojciech Zylm

Genmab A/S Discloses Trading by Managerial Employees: A Testament to Transparency
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
12 seconds
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
14 seconds
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
22 seconds
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
28 seconds
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
30 seconds
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
32 seconds
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
41 seconds
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
1 min
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
1 min
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
15 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
15 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app