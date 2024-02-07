Daniah Trammell: A Shining Example of Courage and Leadership

Winton Woods' junior, Daniah Trammell, stands tall as a beacon of courage and leadership, both on and off the basketball court. She has been recognized as one of the ten national finalists for the Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award.

Advertisment

Trammell's Journey of Excellence

Trammell's journey, marked by perseverance and determination, is as inspiring as it is impressive. Raised by a single mother, she has overcome personal challenges to excel acadically with a commendable 3.4 GPA. Her prowess extends beyond academics, as she leads her team, the Warriors, in both scoring and rebounding, demonstrating her versatility and commitment to her sport.

Recognizing Courage and Leadership

Advertisment

The Jersey Mike's Naismith High School Basketball Courage Award is a prestigious recognition bestowed by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The same organization also grants the esteemed Naismith Player of the Year awards at both the college and high school levels. The Courage Award, however, shines a spotlight on those who embody bravery and leadership, attributes that are clearly evident in Trammell's journey.

Making a Difference On and Off the Court

Trammell's commitment to excellence is not just confined to the basketball court or the classroom. She has a strong sense of community and is committed to giving back through volunteering at basketball camps. Her spirit of service combined with her academic and athletic prowess truly sets her apart. Eric Oberman, chairman of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, praised Trammell for encapsulating the courage and leadership that the award seeks to honor.

The announcement of the award winner is slated for March 6. The chosen male and female winners will each receive a scholarship of $2,000. In a further show of support, Jersey Mike's will contribute an additional $2,000 to the winners' high school basketball programs, underlining their commitment to nurturing young talent.