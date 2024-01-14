en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Dane Sweeny: A Rising Star in the Tennis World?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Dane Sweeny: A Rising Star in the Tennis World?

Australian tennis player Dane Sweeny, a relatively new name in the sport, nearly caused a significant upset in a recent match against the more established Francisco Cerundolo. The match extended into a thrilling five-set encounter, a testament to Sweeny’s potential and tenacity on the court.

Sweeny’s Impressive Performance

Sweeny, a local qualifier who is ranked 257th in the world, gave a memorable performance in his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open. He pushed Cerundolo, the No.22 seed, to a grueling five sets before finally succumbing to defeat. The final scores stood at 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Overcoming the Odds

Despite the disparity in their world rankings and the dominance of Cerundolo in the winners’ count, Sweeny’s counter-punching abilities kept him in the contest. His resilience and skill on the court were on full display, proving that he could hold his own against higher-ranked opponents.

A Player to Watch

This match has undoubtedly put Sweeny on the radar of tennis enthusiasts and experts alike. His performance against Cerundolo indicated that he is a player of considerable potential, capable of challenging the established order in professional tennis. As he continues to refine his skills and gain more experience, Sweeny could very well be a name to watch out for in the future.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
Acclaimed Australian batsman, Shaun Marsh, has declared his retirement from professional cricket. The 40-year-old will bid farewell to the sport after the Melbourne Renegades’ final Big Bash League (BBL) game of the season against the Sydney Thunder next Wednesday at the Sydney Showgrounds. This announcement comes on the tail of Marsh’s exceptional performance where he
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
1 hour ago
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
1 hour ago
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
2 mins ago
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Danielle Laidley Shows Confidence in West Coast Eagles' Future Performance
49 mins ago
Danielle Laidley Shows Confidence in West Coast Eagles' Future Performance
2024 Global Adventures: Unique Travel Experiences Around the World
1 hour ago
2024 Global Adventures: Unique Travel Experiences Around the World
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
2 mins
Shaun Marsh Bids Adieu to Professional Cricket
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
2 mins
Hezbollah's Nasrallah Highlights Israel's Vulnerabilities amid Ongoing Conflict
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
2 mins
Veteran Batsman Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
3 mins
Indian Woman Returning from Maldives Tests Positive for New Covid-19 Variant
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
5 mins
Ghana's 'Dumsor' Crisis: A Nation in the Dark
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
7 mins
Water Quality: The Unsuspected Culprit Behind Skin and Hair Issues
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
8 mins
Third Senate Resolution Calls for Election Postponement in Pakistan
Jake Wightman: A Comeback Story After Injury-Marred Year
12 mins
Jake Wightman: A Comeback Story After Injury-Marred Year
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
13 mins
Super Eagles Lineup for AFCON 2023: Confidence and Expectations
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
3 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
5 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
10 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
11 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app