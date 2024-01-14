en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:28 am EST
Dancing on Ice: A Legacy Carved in Ice, Glamour, and Controversy

Glitz, glamour, high stakes, and more often than not, a dash of controversy – the British television show, Dancing On Ice, has always been a spectacle of surprises. Known for pairing celebrities with professional ice skaters, the show has witnessed a multitude of dramatic moments, from eyebrow-raising backstage romances to heart-stopping falls that have sometimes led to serious injuries. This melange of the physical and emotional challenges that the show poses has contributed significantly to its notoriety, shaping its legacy in the process.

Swapping Celebrities Amidst Injuries

Former Gogglebox star, Stephen Lustig-Webb, was all set to dazzle on the ice, but a training accident resulted in a broken left ankle, forcing him to withdraw from the competition. The disappointment was palpable, as Lustig-Webb had to also abandon his plans for the London Marathon. The void left by him was filled by Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards, who joined the constellation of celebrities for the new series of Dancing On Ice.

Stellar Cast and Unforeseen Changes

The upcoming series promises a starry lineup with former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies, Olympian Greg Rutherford, and Made in Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire among others. However, the show has also seen its fair share of changes. Holly Willoughby, who had previously left her ITV duties citing family reasons, is now set to return as the co-host of Dancing On Ice, alongside Stephen Mulhern. Meanwhile, Phillip Schofield, who had been under the spotlight for personal reasons, has remained absent from showbiz.

Thrills, Spills, and Agonizing Injuries

As the show gears up for its premiere, it is already making headlines for the wrong reasons. Roxy Shahidi, the Emmerdale actor, suffered a painful injury when she dislocated her rib during training. The injury left her in spasms and made breathing a daunting task. Despite recovering from it, the fear of re-injury lingers as the lifts and tricks amp up. However, with the show set to kick off on Sunday, January 14th, the spotlight is now on the celebrities who will be competing in front of a distinguished judging panel.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
30 seconds ago
Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey's Romantic Canadian Snowboarding Adventure
Robert Irwin, son of the late wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, and his sweetheart Rorie Buckey recently painted the snowy Canadian landscapes with the hues of their love. The young couple, otherwise private about their relationship, opened a small window into their world, sharing the thrill of their adventurous snowboarding trip to Canada. In this picturesque
Robert Irwin and Rorie Buckey's Romantic Canadian Snowboarding Adventure
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
2 mins ago
Ironman Athletes Turn Lifesavers in Mass Rescue at Maroubra Beach
Indonesian Football Ascends: Recognized as Top Squad in Southeast Asia
2 mins ago
Indonesian Football Ascends: Recognized as Top Squad in Southeast Asia
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
1 min ago
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
2 mins ago
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
2 mins ago
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
35 seconds
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: A Journey for Unity and Justice
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
48 seconds
Trump Arrives in Iowa Amid 2024 Presidential Election Speculation
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 min
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
1 min
Jannik Sinner Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
2 mins
Mumbi Phiri Predicts UPND's Defeat in Zambia's 2026 General Elections
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
2 mins
MTN Ghana Sponsors Fans to African Cup of Nations: A Bold Gesture for Football and Unity
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
2 mins
Taiwan's President-Elect William Lai Faces Challenges as DPP Loses Legislative Majority
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
2 mins
Australian Underdog Dane Sweeny Shines in Thrilling Match Against Francisco Cerundolo
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
2 mins
Global Detention Crisis: A Humanitarian Call to Action
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
1 min
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
5 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
5 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
6 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
6 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
10 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
10 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
10 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app