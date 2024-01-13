en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:21 pm EST
‘Dancing On Ice’ 2024: High-Profile Cast and a Glacial Discussion on Salaries

The glittering frost of ITV’s ‘Dancing On Ice’ is back for a new season, boasting a high-profile cast that includes Amber Davies, Ryan Thomas, and Ricky Hatton. The reported salaries of these contestants, however, have sparked a conversation. Salaries are said to be ranging between £20,000 and £100,000, a considerable sum, yet previous contestant Cheryl Baker has shed light on the contrast between the perceived glamour and the less-discussed time commitment required for training.

An Ice-Cold Pay Scale

Delving into the show’s financial history, the highest-paid star ever to grace the ‘Dancing On Ice’ stage was Pamela Anderson, who in 2013, was rumored to have received a cool £150,000. However, the exact figures remain as elusive as a perfect triple axel spin. The details about the professional dancers’ remuneration remain undisclosed, leaving room for speculation. One might assume their earnings would mirror those of their counterparts on BBC’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ who receive a flat fee ranging between £35,000 and £50,000.

From Rink to Judges’ Panel

‘Dancing On Ice’ judges like Ashley Banjo and Motsi Mabuse also keep their paychecks under wraps. However, if we were to draw parallels with ‘Strictly,’ we might infer that the judges earn at least £200,000 per series. An integral part of the show since its inception in 2006, Torvill and Dean ascended from coaches to judges in 2018, their compensation for these roles, however, remains as enigmatic as their famed Boléro performance.

Change On The Ice

The show hasn’t just seen monetary fluctuations. A shift in presenters has occurred, with Stephen Mulhern replacing Phillip Schofield, who took his leave from his ITV duties in May 2023. This change reunites Mulhern with co-host Holly Willoughby after their stint on CITV’s Ministry of Mayhem, promising a refreshing dynamic for the show’s loyal audience.

Arts & Entertainment Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Arts & Entertainment

