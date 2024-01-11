en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Dan Lanning Puts to Rest Alabama Rumors, Confirms Commitment to Oregon Ducks

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
Dan Lanning Puts to Rest Alabama Rumors, Confirms Commitment to Oregon Ducks

In the world of collegiate football, loyalty often stands as a beacon amidst the swirling storm of speculative rumors. This is precisely the case with Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks football team, who has reasserted his commitment to remain in Eugene, Oregon, dispelling rumors of his potential relocation to Alabama.

A Video Message Stamped with Loyalty

In an act of reassurance to fans and to quash circulating speculations, Lanning took to his personal X (formerly known as Twitter) account. He released a video containing a clip from a recent team meeting. The narrative of the video is clear: Lanning is emphasizing the importance of determination, of finishing what one embarks upon. The video concludes with a hype segment where Lanning, in no uncertain words, affirms, “I’m not leaving.” To underline the finality of his statement, the video ends with the sight of Lanning enjoying a cigar, a symbol of his unwavering commitment.

No Stranger to Coaching Job Rumors

This is not the first time Lanning stood in the eye of the rumor cyclone. In November, whispers about his interest in the Texas A&M position circulated the news sphere. However, Lanning denied these allegations, expressing satisfaction with his current position at Oregon.

Establishing a Legacy at Oregon

Over two seasons, Lanning’s leadership has yielded impressive results, with a record of 22 wins against just 5 losses. His tenure is highlighted by victories in the Holiday and Fiesta Bowls, hinting at the promising future of Oregon Ducks under his guidance. At 37, Lanning appears to be setting down roots with the Ducks, crafting a legacy that could resonate in the annals of Oregon’s football history.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
2 mins ago
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Fofana, a Saudi-based player, sparked the ignition for the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, scoring the opening goal within the initial four minutes of the game. This early strike was later complemented by Jean Philippe Krasso’s second-half score, reinforcing the Elephants’ claim on all three points during their Group A
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
30 mins ago
Gerfried Puck Dominates at Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship 2024
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
30 mins ago
Football Club Manager Erik Stresses Discipline and Hunger for Success Amid High-Profile Exits
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
4 mins ago
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
29 mins ago
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
30 mins ago
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Latest Headlines
World News
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
2 mins
Ivory Coast Sparks Early Dominance at AFCON 2023
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
2 mins
Congress Takes Over INDI ALLIANCE: Coalition on the Brink of Collapse
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
4 mins
Romanian Alina L’ami Emerges Victor in Elite Besa Masaiti Chess Championship
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
6 mins
Alarming Trend in Gender-Based Violence Cases: Call for Increased Vigilance
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
23 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
23 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 mins
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
12 mins
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
15 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
40 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
7 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app