Boxing & MMA

Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Widely recognized in the mixed martial arts (MMA) community as ‘Hendo,’ Dan Henderson’s illustrious career has spanned 19 years and 47 fights. However, the coveted Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold has eluded him. A UFC Hall of Famer, Henderson made his first appearance in the UFC in 2007, after clinching the PRIDE Fighting Championship Middleweight title. If not for UFC’s acquisition of PRIDE, he would have stayed with the Japanese MMA organization for his entire career.

Disagreements and Departures

After his first UFC stint, financial disagreements led Henderson to part ways and join Strikeforce. He demanded, and was granted, the same pay he had asked from the UFC. His tenure at Strikeforce was marked by success. He recorded a 3-1 record and even secured the Light Heavyweight title.

The Return and Retirement

Post his triumph over Fedor Emelianenko in 2011, Henderson returned to the UFC. He fought 11 more times, including a title challenge at the ripe age of 46 against Michael Bisping at UFC 204. This fight turned out to be his last before he retired. Throughout his conversation on the JAXXSON PODCAST, Henderson humorously likened his career trajectory to that of a stripper who plans to work just for a year but ends up extending for much longer.

Controversial Comparison

In a riveting interview, Henderson has drawn a parallel between UFC legend Jon Jones and controversial cycling star Lance Armstrong. While Jones is seen by many as one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has not been free from criticism. His antics outside the cage and some of his actions within it have earned him a few enemies, and many won’t be surprised by that.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

