Dallas Stars’ Goaltender Jake Oettinger Upgraded to Day-to-Day: A Boost for the Team

In a positive turn of events for the Dallas Stars, goaltender Jake Oettinger has moved from being sidelined on a week-to-week basis to a day-to-day status, following an injury sustained on December 16, during a game against the Ottawa Senators. The incident occurred while making an awkward save on Claude Giroux, which mandated Oettinger’s exit from the game.

Wedgewood Steps Up

During Oettinger’s absence, backup goaltender Scott Wedgewood showcased commendable performance, stepping up to fill the void and leading the Stars to win six games. Despite a recent 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, the Stars have maintained competitiveness in the Central Division, with a record of 22-10-4, keeping them in contention for the division’s top spot.

Oettinger’s Return: A Ray of Optimism

Oettinger’s impending return has sparked a wave of optimism within the Stars’ camp, especially as they prepare for challenging games against the division-leading Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators. Stars’ coach, Peter DeBoer, confirmed Oettinger’s upgraded status, also noting that Oettinger participated in Wednesday’s optional skate. The 25-year-old goaltender has a 2.93 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 21 games this season.

Other Team Updates

