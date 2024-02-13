Dallas Stars' Evgenii Dadonov Out Indefinitely with Lower-Body Fracture

Dallas Stars Forward Evgenii Dadonov Sidelined Indefinitely with Lower-Body Fracture

In a significant blow to the Dallas Stars, forward Evgenii Dadonov is out indefinitely due to a lower-body fracture sustained during the game against the Montreal Canadiens. The news comes as the team rides a wave of success, having won five of their last six games.

A Season of Rotations and Contributions

Dadonov, who has played between the third and fourth lines this season, has contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 50 games, providing valuable offensive support to the Stars.

The Stars have been rotating their bottom forwards as healthy scratches throughout the season. However, Dadonov's injury raises questions about the team's lineup strategy moving forward.

The Looming Trade Deadline and Salary Cap Considerations

As the March 8 trade deadline approaches, the Stars are faced with the challenge of navigating salary cap space for call-ups and potential trades. Dadonov's injury adds another layer of complexity to this already intricate situation.

The Stars may consider calling up a forward from the Texas Stars, their AHL affiliate. Two standout candidates are Mavrik Bourque and Logan Stankoven, who are currently the AHL's top two point-getters.

Uncertainty Ahead

The Stars, known for their resilience, will have to adapt to this unexpected setback and find ways to maintain their winning momentum without Dadonov's offensive contributions.

As the team grapples with this new reality, fans and analysts alike will be closely watching how the Stars navigate this challenging period. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining the team's trajectory for the remainder of the season.

Dadonov's injury not only affects the Stars' immediate lineup but also their long-term planning, including potential trades and call-ups. The team's ability to adapt and overcome this setback will be a testament to their resilience and determination.