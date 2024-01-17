Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Versatile Forwards Before Trade Deadline: Focus on Dorian Finney-Smith

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly contemplating a roster upgrade by targeting multi-dimensional forwards before the looming February 8 trade deadline. Among the considered prospects, the spotlight is on Dorian Finney-Smith, a former Maverick now playing for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Maverick's Interest in Finney-Smith

Finney-Smith, a 30-year-old forward with a contract valid till 2026, has a remarkable past with the Mavericks. His tenure stretched from 2016 to 2023 before being traded to the Nets as part of the Kyrie Irving deal. Recognized for his defensive prowess and enhanced shooting from the three-point range, Finney-Smith has managed to uphold his worth in the league. This season, he has achieved a career-high three-point shooting percentage of 40.4%, solidifying his position as a valuable asset.

Impact of Finney-Smith's Departure

Despite housing promising rookie big man Dereck Lively II, the Mavericks have noticed a dip in wing defense since Finney-Smith's exit. He carried a substantial role during the Mavericks' journey to the 2022 Western Conference Finals. The team's current defense scenario is nudging them to contemplate the prospect of bringing him back to Dallas.

Other Trade Possibilities

In addition to Finney-Smith, the Mavericks have their sights on other forwards like Andrew Wiggins from the Golden State Warriors, despite his challenging season and hefty contract. Other potential acquisitions include Pascal Siakam and P.J. Washington, offering the Mavericks a range of options to bolster their wing depth and scoring ability.

While the Mavericks are probing multiple avenues, the return of Finney-Smith to Dallas seems a plausible and beneficial move. The team's management is diligently weighing the various potential trades, ensuring their decisions will fortify the team's playoff push. The next few weeks leading up to the February 8 trade deadline are set to be crucial for the Dallas Mavericks' future strategy.