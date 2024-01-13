Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster

The buzz around the NBA is growing louder with the Dallas Mavericks eyeing a potential trade for Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors. The Mavericks are reportedly keen to enhance their roster, already boasting stars like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Siakam, a two-time All-Star, could be the game-changer they need to transform them into a formidable Western Conference contender.

Mavericks’ Search for Consistency

Currently sitting at the seventh spot in the conference, the Mavericks have had their fair share of challenges this season. Injuries to both Doncic and Irving have hindered their progress. The addition of Siakam, averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists this season, could bring the consistency they are desperately seeking.

Raptors’ Rebuilding Phase

The Raptors, on the other hand, seem to be in a transition phase. After trading OG Anunoby, they appear to be centering their rebuild around Scottie Barnes. This move might make them more open to the idea of trading Siakam, who is on an expiring contract. A potential trade package from the Mavericks could include Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and several draft picks.

Trade Implications for Both Teams

While this trade might not seem the most enticing offer for the Raptors, it does present an opportunity to acquire valuable assets. For the Mavericks, securing Siakam’s commitment beyond his current contract could be a crucial move, akin to their experience with Kyrie Irving last season. The Mavericks seem ready to take the gamble, envisioning Siakam as the missing piece to their championship puzzle.