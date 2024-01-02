en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Dallas Mavericks Brace for Utah Jazz Clash Amidst Injury Concerns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Dallas Mavericks Brace for Utah Jazz Clash Amidst Injury Concerns

The Dallas Mavericks are bracing themselves for the final game of a three-game road trip against the Utah Jazz, amidst uncertainty surrounding the availability of key players. Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, and Seth Curry, the pillars for the team’s offense, are expected to bolster the lineup, subject to their pre-game fitness levels. However, Maxi Kleber continues to be on the sidelines, nursing a right small toe dislocation.

Mavericks’ Injury Woes

The team’s offensive dynamo, Kyrie Irving, has been out of action for 12 games due to a right heel contusion. Despite the setback, he has been progressively increasing his workout intensity, hinting at a potential return during this road trip or the ensuing seven-game homestand. His return to the court is eagerly awaited by teammates and fans alike.

Luka Doncic, despite battling left quad soreness since March of the previous year, has shown remarkable resilience. He has consistently taken to the court, even leading the NBA in minutes per game during Irving’s injury period. However, he has candidly admitted to the discomfort being a concern, potentially affecting his playing status which would be decided based on pre-game workouts.

The Mavericks’ Game Plan

With Irving’s return still under wraps and Doncic’s participation hinging on his quad’s response, coach Jason Kidd may have to make some tough calls. The team’s offense largely depends on these two players, and their absence could put extra pressure on the likes of Curry and Exum.

The team’s floor spacers become even more crucial in the absence of Irving and Doncic, who excel at generating offense. The addition of Grant Williams to the lineup has been a boost, with his corner threat proving to be a potent weapon for the Mavericks.

Looking Ahead

Despite the injury concerns, the Mavericks remain a formidable opponent. The chemistry between Irving and Doncic, once they are back to full health, combined with the contributions from the likes of Curry and Exum, makes them a team to reckon with. As the team prepares for the Utah Jazz, they will look to draw from their collective strength and keep climbing in the Western Conference.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?

By Salman Khan

Kawhi Leonard's Comeback Game: A Boost for the Clippers

By Salman Khan

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

By Nitish Verma

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las Vegas Judge After Transfer from California Jail

By Nitish Verma

Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las V ...
@Crime · 6 hours
Former NBA Developmental League Player, Accused of Murder, Faces Las V ...
heart comment 0
Giannis Antetokounmpo Trains with NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon: A Strategy for the New Season

By Salman Khan

Giannis Antetokounmpo Trains with NBA Legend Hakeem Olajuwon: A Strategy for the New Season
Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons

By Salman Khan

Sengun and Green Lead Rockets to Victory Over Pistons
Magic vs Warriors: A Game of Lineup Experimentation

By Salman Khan

Magic vs Warriors: A Game of Lineup Experimentation
The 2024 NBA MVP Race: A Stacked Field of Contenders

By Salman Khan

The 2024 NBA MVP Race: A Stacked Field of Contenders
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
36 seconds
Chris Jericho's Wrestling Career in Jeopardy Amidst Serious Misconduct Allegations
Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits
43 seconds
Dunnes Stores Launches New Range of Colorful Tracksuits
Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon
48 seconds
Guangzhou Stages the Country's Largest Women's Half-Marathon
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
56 seconds
Actor-Politician John Dumelo Takes on Ghana's Housing Crisis
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
58 seconds
Military Mobilizes for Nationwide Deployment Ahead of National Polls
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
2 mins
Biden Administration Set to Navigate Major Health Challenges in 2024
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
3 mins
High Stakes and Divided Opinions: The US Presidential Election 2024
Interpreting the Norwegian Study on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: A Closer Look
3 mins
Interpreting the Norwegian Study on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: A Closer Look
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
4 mins
Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
50 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app