Dallas Cowboys Roster Changes: Vaughn Out, Fehoko In

As the regular season reaches its climax, the Dallas Cowboys have implemented key changes to their roster. Running back Deuce Vaughn has been placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, sidelining him for a minimum of four weeks. This development implies that Vaughn could only make a comeback for the Super Bowl, provided the Cowboys make it that far.

Junior Fehoko Steps In

To fill the void caused by Vaughn’s injury, the Cowboys have activated defensive end Junior Fehoko, their fourth-round pick from the 2023 draft. Fehoko, a standout from San Jose State, has been recuperating from a knee injury on injured reserve since November 18. He is now expected to potentially make his regular-season debut for Dallas in Week 18.

Struggles For Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn, a sixth-round pick from Kansas State, has found it challenging to replicate his college success at the professional level. He has only 23 carries and seven receptions in the season. With Vaughn’s absence, concerns about the Cowboys’ depth at running back have arisen, particularly as backup Rico Dowdle also grapples with an ankle injury.

Potential Roster Moves

There is speculation that the Cowboys might consider signing four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook, who was recently released, to bolster their running back options for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are reportedly hosting workouts for former offensive lineman La’el Collins and linebacker Damien Wilson. Their potential return could plug significant gaps in the Cowboys’ lineup due to recent injuries and personnel changes. As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for their final regular season matchup, they are keenly aware of their playoff positioning and the potential challenges that lie ahead.