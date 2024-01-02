Dallas Cowboys Eyeing Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen for Potential Draft: A Deep Dive

The Dallas Cowboys are mulling over potential options to bolster their running back roster in the upcoming offseason. Wisconsin’s Braelon Allen has emerged as a prospective draft pick, according to recent speculations. The Cowboys’ current RB1, Tony Pollard, is poised to hit free agency after the season, having played under a hefty $10 million franchise tag.

Allen: A Potential Draft Pick

Tim Lettiero of USA Today, in his mock draft, suggests that Dallas could potentially pick Allen in the third round. He underscores the young athlete’s formidable strength and untapped potential. Born in January, Allen is about to turn 20 and is already making waves with his size and speed. His playing style has sparked comparisons to the likes of Derrick Henry.

Concerns and Performance

However, the rising star’s agility, pass-catching abilities, and occasional fumbling issues have raised concerns among some analysts. Despite these potential drawbacks, Allen’s performance for Wisconsin has been nothing short of impressive. He has scored 35 touchdowns across three seasons while maintaining an average of 5.4 yards per rush.

What Does This Mean for Pollard?

The contemplation of drafting a running back like Allen does not necessarily imply that the Cowboys are ready to part ways with Pollard. The team is evidently weighing all options, especially in the wake of Pollard’s recent dip in performance. Dane Brugler from The Athletic also sees Allen as a viable third-round pick, lauding his size, vision, and youthful vigor while acknowledging the need for improvement in areas like ball security and health.