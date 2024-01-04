Dallas Cowboys Announce Pro Bowl Starters: A Testament to Individual Achievements and Team Strength

In a revelation that underscores the indomitable spirit of the Dallas Cowboys, the team has announced seven of its players as Pro Bowl starters, marking significant milestones in their careers. The players making the cut are Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, Micah Parsons, DaRon Bland, Brandon Aubrey, and Bryan Anger. This selection not only celebrates the individual achievements of these players but also reaffirms the Dallas Cowboys’ standing in the National Football League.

Pro Bowl Honors and Historic Highlights

Zack Martin, the offensive lineman stalwart, has been selected for the Pro Bowl for the ninth time, marking the fifth-most selections for a Cowboys player and the second-most for a Dallas offensive lineman. This achievement sees him standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Larry Allen, who holds the record for ten Pro Bowl appearances. Further enhancing the Cowboys’ pride, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons have been named to the Pro Bowl for the third consecutive season, while Dak Prescott secures his third Pro Bowl selection in his career.

A Celebration of Firsts

While seasoned players continue to uphold their legacy, newcomers in the Pro Bowl selection, like DaRon Bland and Brandon Aubrey, have also made their mark. Bland, a sixth-round pick, has not only made his Pro Bowl debut but also stands to benefit financially from the Level Three Proven Performance Escalator, due to his Pro Bowl selection. His Pro Bowl honor also coincides with him creating NFL history this year by recording the most pick-sixes in a single season.

Setting New Records

Brandon Aubrey, a former soccer player signed from the USFL, has set NFL records for consecutive field goals and most touchbacks in a single season. Dak Prescott leads the NFL with 32 touchdown passes and CeeDee Lamb set the Cowboys’ single-season records in catches and receiving yards. Micah Parsons has 13 sacks and 90 quarterback pressures, while Zack Martin and Bryan Anger also made the Pro Bowl for their exceptional performances.

In a testament to the team’s strength and the individual players’ prowess, the Dallas Cowboys’ representation in the Pro Bowl underscores their continued commitment to excellence. As the seven players prepare for the Pro Bowl set to take place on February 4 in Orlando, they carry with them the pride and expectations of their team and fans.