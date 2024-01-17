Dalian Professional FC Dissolves, Another Casualty in the Chinese Super League

The Chinese Super League, once a beacon for top international football talents and coaches, has witnessed yet another club's demise. Dalian Professional Football Club, boasting former affiliations with esteemed football figures like Rafa Benitez, Marek Hamsik, and Salomon Rondon, has announced its dissolution. The club's financial struggle, primarily due to unresolved historical debts, prohibited its acceptance for the 2024 season.

Unresolved Debts Lead to Dissolution

In a statement, Dalian Pro expressed that despite collective efforts to navigate its financial hurdles, the club's historical debts remained an insurmountable obstacle. This financial instability ultimately led to its failure to secure a license for the forthcoming season. This comes on the heels of the club's hard-fought survival in the previous season, where they managed to avoid relegation by finishing 15th in a 16-team competition.

Another Blow to Chinese Football

Dalian Pro's closure is a further blow to the Chinese Super League, which has seen a string of clubs, including Jiangsu FC, Guangzhou City, Wuhan Yangtze, and Hebei FC, dissolve under similar financial strains. These challenges have been exacerbated by an economic slowdown and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, casting a long shadow over the future of China's top-flight football.

Decline of the Chinese Super League

Once a magnet for top talents and coaches, including the likes of Marcello Lippi and Luiz Felipe Scolari, and home to high-profile player acquisitions such as Oscar and Hulk, the Chinese Super League is now experiencing a decline. The league's financial fragility is affecting its appeal, signalling a downturn in China's ambitious football project. As teams grapple with financial sustainability, the future of the Super League remains uncertain.