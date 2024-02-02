Dale Thomas' Star-Studded Wedding: A Grand 'Glamping' Affair

Former Australian Football League (AFL) star Dale Thomas, affectionately known by fans as 'Daisy', is gearing up for a grand matrimonial celebration with his long-time partner, Natasha Bongiorno. The couple's wedding, planned as a luxury 'glamping' event spanning three days, will take place in Dunkeld, Victoria, located about 283 kilometers from Melbourne. With a distinctive aim to create a party-like atmosphere, the event has already piqued the interest of many.

Star-Studded Guest List

The guest list for this unique wedding celebration boasts a who's who of Australian celebrities. Among the invitees are former Miss Universe Australia Olivia Molly Rogers, prominent television personality Eddie McGuire and his wife Carla, and reality TV sensation Brooke Pitt. The list doesn't end there, however. Friends from Thomas' stint on the reality TV show 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' like Rhonda Burchmore and Billy Brownless, have also been invited to share the couple's joy.

Emotional Vows and Preparations

Known for his tenacity on the AFL field, Thomas has now revealed a softer side. His self-penned wedding vows, laden with emotion, moved him to tears. Additionally, in readiness for the big day, Thomas has replaced a 'dead' tooth with a new set, showcasing his commitment to present the best version of himself.

Role of Fellow AFL Stars

AFL player Jack Silvagni has been assigned a pivotal role in the wedding. He will serve as the master of ceremonies, guiding the event's proceedings. Alongside him, fellow footy player Heath Shaw will stand as groomsman, further enhancing the AFL presence at the nuptials.

Thomas, renowned for his time with the Carlton and Collingwood football clubs, was the runner-up on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' in 2010. His forthcoming wedding to Bongiorno adds a new, romantic chapter to his life, following his engagement in 2022 at the picturesque Lake House in Daylesford, Victoria. Thomas also has a daughter, Tilly, from a previous relationship, further enriching his personal narrative.