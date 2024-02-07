Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announces 2024 Racing Plans, May Return to NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the acclaimed ex-NASCAR driver, has revealed his intention to compete in several racing events for the 2024 season, beginning with the IceBreaker 150 at Florence Motor Speedway on February 10. This marks his second consecutive year at the IceBreaker and fifth race at Florence, where he previously secured 16th position.

2024 Racing Plans

Earnhardt plans to compete in late-model races three or four times throughout the year. However, he will have to forego the Wilkesboro race during All-Star week as he has prior business commitments in New York City. Despite this, Earnhardt hopes to race at Wilkesboro later in the year and expressed interest in participating in the South Carolina 400.

Potential Return to NASCAR

Speculations are rife about Earnhardt considering a comeback to NASCAR at Bristol. However, official confirmation from his brand sponsor, Hellmann, or his team, Junior Motorsports, is yet to be received.

Addressing Fans' Inquiries

In his podcast, 'Dale Jr. Download,' Earnhardt responded to fan queries about his racing plans, acknowledging that many supporters wish to see him at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Iowa Speedway. He also addressed his hesitation to race at Martinsville Speedway, attributing it to issues with the short stages and underpowered cars in the Xfinity Series races, which don't align with his racing preferences.