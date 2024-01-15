Dakota Kai Clarifies Misconceptions About Her ACL Recovery

Professional wrestling star Dakota Kai addressed fans' misunderstandings about her recovery from a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) she sustained in May 2023. During a recent Twitch stream, she clarified that her ability to run and jump does not equate to her being medically cleared for wrestling. Kai emphasized that a specific protocol set by medical professionals determines when an athlete can return to competition.

Dispelling Misconceptions

Kai expressed frustration toward insinuations that she was either feigning her injury or withholding the truth about her recovery status. She underscored the complexity of the rehabilitation process in sports, emphasizing its intricacies and the requirement of professional guidance. Despite assumptions, the Kiwi wrestling sensation is still on her journey to full recovery.

Appearances on WWE and Damage CTRL

Throughout her recovery period, Kai has remained in the public eye, appearing on WWE programming along with Damage CTRL. However, these appearances should not be misconstrued as an indication of her readiness for in-ring action. Being featured on television does not signify clearance for wrestling, as Kai pointed out.

Return to the Ring: No Fixed Date Yet

As of now, no confirmed date marks Kai's return to wrestling. She previously hinted at a possible clearance in January 2024, but that remains uncertain. The wrestler has been sidelined since May 2023, but her recovery has progressed well, with rehab taking place at the WWE Performance Center. Kai also shared her excitement for the arrival of new signee Jade Cargill, anticipating potential dream matches in the future once her recovery is complete.