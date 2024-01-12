Dakar Rally Unveils Challenging ‘Chrono’ Stage Spanning 48 Hours

In a thrilling turn of events, the Dakar Rally has unveiled a novel and challenging ‘Chrono’ stage for this year’s fierce competition. Set against the backdrop of the formidable Saudi Arabian desert, this stage spans a grueling 48 hours, stretching across Stages 6 and 7 of the rally. The starting line is drawn near a bivouac in the vicinity of Shubaytah, where drivers from the Car category are called upon to traverse a staggering total distance of 835 kilometers.

Chrono Stage: A Test of Endurance

This newly introduced Chrono stage demands much more than just speed from the competitors. It serves as a true test of endurance and skill, challenging the drivers to navigate the expansive and often treacherous desert terrain of Saudi Arabia. Adding to the complexity, competitors are required to halt overnight at one of the numerous bivouacs strategically positioned between the two stages to act as midway points.

Luciano Benavides Rising to the Challenge

Among the contenders, Husqvarna Factory Racing’s star, Luciano Benavides, has demonstrated exceptional prowess by completing the first half of the 48-hour chrono stage as the fifth-fastest. With 513 out of a possible 626 kilometers of the timed special under his belt, Benavides now faces a shorter day of racing to finish off this demanding two-day stage.

Adding Complexity to Dakar Rally

The Dakar Rally has long been esteemed for its demanding stages. The introduction of the Chrono stage, however, brings an extra layer of complexity to this year’s race. As the competitors continue to grapple with the challenges, the world watches on, captivated by the audacity of the drivers and the harsh beauty of the Saudi Arabian desert. The Chrono stage is indeed an innovative addition to an already formidable motorsport event, pushing the boundaries of endurance and skill to new heights.