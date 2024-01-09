en English
Sports

Dakar Rally: Lucas Moraes Bags First Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Leads Overall

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
Dakar Rally: Lucas Moraes Bags First Stage Win, Yazeed Al-Rajhi Leads Overall

In a thrilling update from the Dakar Rally, Brazilian racer Lucas Moraes claimed his maiden stage victory in the car category, etching his name in the annals of history as the first Brazilian to do so. He navigated the 438km third stage with a razor-thin margin of victory – nine seconds, to be precise. Yazeed Al-Rajhi finished third, a placement that catapulted him to the overall lead.

Moraes’ Triumph and Al-Rajhi’s Rise

Lucas Moraes, the official Toyota Gazoo Racing driver, exhibited an exceptional performance, attributing a significant part of his success to his co-driver’s superior navigation skills. The victor’s spirit of camaraderie shone through when he stopped mid-race to provide a spare wheel to a fellow competitor. Meanwhile, Yazeed Al Rajhi’s podium finish and subsequent ascend to the overall lead have made him a strong contender in the car class. Nasser Al Attiyah, another unyielding competitor, managed to claw back into contention with a fourth-place finish.

Twists and Turns in the Motorcycle Category

The motorcycle category was not devoid of high-octane drama either. Initially, Pablo Quintanilla was announced as the stage winner, but speeding penalties led to a twist in the tale. The crown was eventually bestowed upon Kevin Benavides, who stood victorious amidst the controversy. However, the stage was marred by the retirement of two-time Dakar champion Sam Sunderland, who had to withdraw due to a mechanical issue.

Implications and Forecasts

Moraes’ victory has propelled him to fourth place in the general rankings, barely a minute away from the podium, making him one to watch in the remaining stages. Al Attiyah’s recovery to fourth place in the stage, despite a mechanical glitch, indicates his potential for a strong comeback. The motorcycle category, too, remains highly unpredictable, with penalties playing a significant role in shaping the leaderboard.

The Dakar Rally continues to deliver a riveting blend of sportsmanship, skill, and strategic maneuvering, with each stage revealing new leaders and unexpected turns of events.

Salman Khan

