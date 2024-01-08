en English
Africa

Dakar Rally Icon, Jackie Loomans, Succumbs to Cancer at 71

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Dakar Rally Icon, Jackie Loomans, Succumbs to Cancer at 71

Jackie Loomans, a celebrated entrepreneur and Dakar Rally racer, has passed away at the age of 71, after a courageous five-year-long battle with lung and bone cancer. Known for his invaluable contributions to the world of rally racing, Loomans’ name was synonymous with the Dakar Rally, the Africa Eco Race, and several other African rallies.

A Life Well-Raced

Loomans first made his mark in the racing community in 1987 when he took part in the prestigious Paris-Dakar Rally, driving a Metro 6R4. This was the beginning of a long, illustrious career that saw him participating in a multitude of rallies, driving a diverse range of vehicles, including Land Rovers, Bowlers, and G-Wagens. In 1994, he made waves when he raced a Porsche 964 in the event.

Partnerships on the Track

Throughout his rally career, Loomans was accompanied by an array of co-drivers, including Koen Wauters, with whom he fostered a lifelong friendship. Other notables who shared the cockpit with him were Olympic judoka Gella Vandecaveye and motocross racer Joël Smets. These partnerships not only brought diversity to his racing career but also helped establish enduring bonds within the rally community.

Continued Influence

Despite selling his Loomans Group plastics manufacturing company due to his illness, Loomans’ spirit remained undeterred. He continued to maintain contact with the rally community, providing support and encouragement to teams like the Feryn Dakar Sport. His death coincided with the day Wauters won his first rally stage at the Africa Eco Race, a bittersweet moment for the community that will undoubtedly remember Loomans for his immense contributions to the sport.

Obituary Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

