Dakar Rally Icon, Jackie Loomans, Succumbs to Cancer at 71

Jackie Loomans, a celebrated entrepreneur and Dakar Rally racer, has passed away at the age of 71, after a courageous five-year-long battle with lung and bone cancer. Known for his invaluable contributions to the world of rally racing, Loomans’ name was synonymous with the Dakar Rally, the Africa Eco Race, and several other African rallies.

A Life Well-Raced

Loomans first made his mark in the racing community in 1987 when he took part in the prestigious Paris-Dakar Rally, driving a Metro 6R4. This was the beginning of a long, illustrious career that saw him participating in a multitude of rallies, driving a diverse range of vehicles, including Land Rovers, Bowlers, and G-Wagens. In 1994, he made waves when he raced a Porsche 964 in the event.

Partnerships on the Track

Throughout his rally career, Loomans was accompanied by an array of co-drivers, including Koen Wauters, with whom he fostered a lifelong friendship. Other notables who shared the cockpit with him were Olympic judoka Gella Vandecaveye and motocross racer Joël Smets. These partnerships not only brought diversity to his racing career but also helped establish enduring bonds within the rally community.

Continued Influence

Despite selling his Loomans Group plastics manufacturing company due to his illness, Loomans’ spirit remained undeterred. He continued to maintain contact with the rally community, providing support and encouragement to teams like the Feryn Dakar Sport. His death coincided with the day Wauters won his first rally stage at the Africa Eco Race, a bittersweet moment for the community that will undoubtedly remember Loomans for his immense contributions to the sport.