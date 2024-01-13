en English
Automotive

Dakar Rally 2024: Seth Quintero’s Rally Aspirations Kept Alive by the Dakar Experience

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Stage 4 of the 2024 Dakar Rally brought an unexpected turn of events for competitor Seth Quintero. A malfunctioning oil pipe thwarted his chances of claiming the race victory. However, his rally dreams are far from over, thanks to the Dakar Experience program. This initiative offers retired competitors a chance to continue racing, albeit under stringent conditions and severe time penalties. Quintero now stands with 46 others, all vying for the thrill of the race, if not the crown.

An Orange Badge of Resilience

Distinctive orange filters on their number plates mark the Dakar Experience participants. Despite their compromised standing, these racers have the opportunity to compete for stage wins. However, these victories do not influence their overall standing. Upon completion of the race, they don’t ascend the podium but pass under a specially titled arch, a symbol of their tenacity and resilience.

Notable Mentions in the Dakar Experience

Among the Dakar Experience participants, some names stand out. Krzysztof Hołowczyc, who had to retire after an accident, and Brian Baragwanath, who faced suspension issues, are continuing their rally journey. Silvio Totani, despite his mechanical troubles, has been in the news for his exemplary sportsmanship. This diversified group includes eleven top Ultimate category cars, seven Challenger entries, six SSV production-based cars, sixteen trucks, five bikes, and a lone quad.

Only One FIM Rider Remains

Samuel Desbuisson, the sole FIM rider, is earning World Rally-Raid Championship points despite his last-place classification. The Dakar Experience program has provided a unique opportunity for these competitors, allowing them to keep their rally aspirations alive even in the face of setbacks. It is a testament to their indomitable spirit and the unquenchable thirst for adventure that lies at the heart of the Dakar Rally.

Automotive Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

