Sports

Dak Prescott: The Family Ties that Bind and Inspire

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Dak Prescott: The Family Ties that Bind and Inspire

The life and career of Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, have been profoundly influenced by his family. Born to Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott in July 1993, Dak was the youngest of their three sons. Despite their parents’ divorce when Dak was young, both Nathaniel and Peggy continued to play pivotal roles in his life.

Peggy Prescott: A Mother’s Enduring Influence

Peggy Prescott, who Dak was notably close to, passed away after a battle with colon cancer in 2013. In her memory, Dak established a foundation focused on cancer research — an endeavor that earned him the prestigious 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. In his acceptance speech, Dak paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, crediting her as his guiding star and his primary source of inspiration.

Nathaniel Prescott: A Father’s Different Bonds

Nathaniel Prescott, a former football player at Grambling State University, has maintained a distinct relationship with Dak, one that stands out from his relationships with his other sons. Despite their divorce, Nathaniel and Peggy remained close friends, a testament to their shared commitment to their children.

The Prescott Brothers: A Shared Past of Competition and Camaraderie

The three Prescott brothers were raised in a trailer in Haughton, Louisiana, by their mother. Their relationship was marked by a healthy competitiveness, yet they remained close-knit. Their mother, a fervent football fan, was known for her enthusiastic presence at their games. Dak attributes his mother’s strength during her cancer struggle as a significant influence on his resilience. He uses his platform to honor her legacy, even wearing the jersey number 4, symbolic of her birthday.

United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

