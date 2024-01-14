Dak Prescott: The Family Ties that Bind and Inspire

The life and career of Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, have been profoundly influenced by his family. Born to Nathaniel and Peggy Prescott in July 1993, Dak was the youngest of their three sons. Despite their parents’ divorce when Dak was young, both Nathaniel and Peggy continued to play pivotal roles in his life.

Peggy Prescott: A Mother’s Enduring Influence

Peggy Prescott, who Dak was notably close to, passed away after a battle with colon cancer in 2013. In her memory, Dak established a foundation focused on cancer research — an endeavor that earned him the prestigious 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. In his acceptance speech, Dak paid a heartfelt tribute to his mother, crediting her as his guiding star and his primary source of inspiration.

Nathaniel Prescott: A Father’s Different Bonds

Nathaniel Prescott, a former football player at Grambling State University, has maintained a distinct relationship with Dak, one that stands out from his relationships with his other sons. Despite their divorce, Nathaniel and Peggy remained close friends, a testament to their shared commitment to their children.

The Prescott Brothers: A Shared Past of Competition and Camaraderie

The three Prescott brothers were raised in a trailer in Haughton, Louisiana, by their mother. Their relationship was marked by a healthy competitiveness, yet they remained close-knit. Their mother, a fervent football fan, was known for her enthusiastic presence at their games. Dak attributes his mother’s strength during her cancer struggle as a significant influence on his resilience. He uses his platform to honor her legacy, even wearing the jersey number 4, symbolic of her birthday.