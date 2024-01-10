Daily News Fall Series Commences: Top High School Golfers Announced for All-Area Teams

The swing into the Daily News Fall Series has commenced with the boys and girls golf teams taking center stage. The first and second teams for boys and the first team for girls have been announced, recognizing the top high school golfers in the All-Area teams.

Boys’ Team: A Blend of Skill and Consistency

Among the boys, golfers like Flaig, Lane Ludwig, and Coen Pennington have been recognized for their impressive season averages in 18-hole events. Flaig, a Class 1A state champion and the Daily News Boys Golfer of the Year, showcased an incredible performance on the greens.

Lane Ludwig, another Class 1A state champion, finished the season with an 18-hole scoring average of 76.3. Ludwig’s successful postseason, which included tying for 11th at the Class 1A State Final Tournament at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista Golf Course, helped St Anthony secure its second successive state championship. Ludwig, now signed to Illinois Wesleyan University, is set to continue his golf career at the collegiate level.

Coen Pennington, another shining star, displayed strong performances at the McLeansboro Regional and Waterloo Sectional, carving his name into the game this season.

Second Team: Rising Stars in the Making

The second team featured emerging talents like Nathaniel Gracey and Hayden Jansen. Both players boasted solid scoring averages, proving their mettle throughout the season and making their marks in the All-Area teams.

Girls’ Team: Teeing off with Exceptional Skill

On the girls’ side, players such as Addie Krouse and Elena Niebrugge stood out. Addie Krouse, crowned the Daily News Girls Golfer of the Year, has been a consistent force on the course. Elena Niebrugge, who maintained a stellar scoring average, delivered strong performances at the St. Anthony Regional and Taylorville Sectional.

All these athletes have showcased their skills throughout the season, earning their spots on the respective All-Area teams. Their exemplary performances, commendable achievements, and indomitable spirit have made this season truly memorable.