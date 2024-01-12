Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC’s Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season

On the brink of a new chapter, Hanoi FC has placed its trust in the seasoned hands of Daiki Iwamasa, appointing him as the new head coach till the end of the current season. The formal agreement also includes an opportunity for extension, hinging primarily on the team’s performance under his stewardship.

A Storied Career and New Beginnings

Iwamasa, an erstwhile player of exceptional caliber, is no stranger to the pressures and intricacies of professional football. He enjoyed a decorated career at Kashima Antlers, one of the most successful clubs in the J1 League, and represented the Japan national team with distinction, most notably during their triumphant 2011 Asian Cup campaign. After hanging up his boots in 2018, Iwamasa embarked on a coaching journey, making his mark at his former club, Kashima Antlers, with commendable league finishes.

Restoring Hanoi FC’s Glory

For Hanoi FC, the current season has been a roller-coaster ride. The club has witnessed multiple coaching changes following a string of unsatisfactory results in the AFC Champions League and domestic competitions. Presently placed eighth in the V. League standings, the club is in dire need of stability and a fresh strategic approach. The club’s management and supporters are pinning their hopes on Iwamasa’s wealth of experience and tactical acumen to steer the team back to winning ways.

A Crucial Debut

Iwamasa’s first test as head coach comes in the form of friendly matches, providing him a chance to assess the squad’s strengths and weaknesses. His V. League debut will be against Thanh Hoa FC, a match that will undoubtedly set the tone for his tenure at Hanoi FC. With the football world watching with bated breath, the beginning of Iwamasa’s reign at Hanoi FC promises to be an exciting affair.