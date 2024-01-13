Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile

In a remarkable display of tenacity and speed, Dage Minors has etched his name in the annals of athletic achievement. The Bermudian runner claimed his third victory in the Butterfield Front Street Mile, becoming a three-time champion of this esteemed event. He crossed the finish line with a time of 4 minutes and 20.61 seconds on January 12, slightly off his previous year’s record of 4:16.68. Despite the slower time, his victory underscores his consistent dominance in the race. Minors had first claimed the title back in 2018, making history as the first Bermudian to win the race.

Podium Finishers

Hot on Minors’ heels were runners Marcel Aubrey and William Sanders, who finished as the runner-up and third place, respectively. In the women’s running club championship, it was Amy Piccolo from the United States who took the top spot, demonstrating her prowess and determination. She was closely followed by Elise Lambert and Ashley Sanderson-Snyder, who took second and third place respectively.

Local and School Champions

Meanwhile, in the adult local races, Catherine Riihiluoma led the charge for the women, while Jake Brislane emerged victorious in the men’s category. The senior school girls’ race saw Jaeda Grant sprinting past her competitors to claim the top spot. These races all form part of the greater Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge, a three-day event that showcases the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Upcoming Excitement

Following the Front Street Mile, the next event in the series is the BF&M 10k race. The anticipation is already building among the participants and spectators, with everyone keen to see who will triumph in the upcoming challenge. For those who were unable to attend the event or wish to relive the thrilling moments, visual content such as a photo gallery and a 3-hour live video replay of the full event are available.