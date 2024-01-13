en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile

In a remarkable display of tenacity and speed, Dage Minors has etched his name in the annals of athletic achievement. The Bermudian runner claimed his third victory in the Butterfield Front Street Mile, becoming a three-time champion of this esteemed event. He crossed the finish line with a time of 4 minutes and 20.61 seconds on January 12, slightly off his previous year’s record of 4:16.68. Despite the slower time, his victory underscores his consistent dominance in the race. Minors had first claimed the title back in 2018, making history as the first Bermudian to win the race.

Podium Finishers

Hot on Minors’ heels were runners Marcel Aubrey and William Sanders, who finished as the runner-up and third place, respectively. In the women’s running club championship, it was Amy Piccolo from the United States who took the top spot, demonstrating her prowess and determination. She was closely followed by Elise Lambert and Ashley Sanderson-Snyder, who took second and third place respectively.

Local and School Champions

Meanwhile, in the adult local races, Catherine Riihiluoma led the charge for the women, while Jake Brislane emerged victorious in the men’s category. The senior school girls’ race saw Jaeda Grant sprinting past her competitors to claim the top spot. These races all form part of the greater Chubb Bermuda Triangle Challenge, a three-day event that showcases the spirit of competition and camaraderie.

Upcoming Excitement

Following the Front Street Mile, the next event in the series is the BF&M 10k race. The anticipation is already building among the participants and spectators, with everyone keen to see who will triumph in the upcoming challenge. For those who were unable to attend the event or wish to relive the thrilling moments, visual content such as a photo gallery and a 3-hour live video replay of the full event are available.

0
Bermuda Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
6 hours ago
Bermuda's Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal
In a startling revelation, figures released by Bermuda’s Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) show that since 2021, a dozen children under the department’s care have been dispatched to overseas institutions. These institutions, predominantly located in the United States, cater to various needs from assessment to enrollment in therapeutic programs. However, only two out
Bermuda's Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal
Bermuda's First 'No Body' Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case
19 hours ago
Bermuda's First 'No Body' Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case
Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange
1 day ago
Carey Olsen Achieves Listing Sponsor Status at Bermuda Stock Exchange
Greenrock's First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda
14 hours ago
Greenrock's First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda
Cayman Islands' Economy: A Rising Contender Set to Outpace Bermuda
15 hours ago
Cayman Islands' Economy: A Rising Contender Set to Outpace Bermuda
Bermuda's National Youth Policy: A Year of Progress
15 hours ago
Bermuda's National Youth Policy: A Year of Progress
Latest Headlines
World News
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
1 min
Los Angeles Chargers Interview Todd Monken for Head Coach Position
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
1 min
Kayaking Nation Unveils Comprehensive Beginner's Guide, Fuelling a New Wave of Kayaking Enthusiasts
Nick Saban: End of an Era as Legendary Alabama Football Coach Retires
2 mins
Nick Saban: End of an Era as Legendary Alabama Football Coach Retires
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
2 mins
Philippines to Receive Five Million Pfizer Vaccines in September
An Early Look into the 2024 Fantasy Football Season: Top-10 Mock Draft
3 mins
An Early Look into the 2024 Fantasy Football Season: Top-10 Mock Draft
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
4 mins
New Jersey Bolsters Support for Immigrant Community with Three New Laws
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
4 mins
New Jersey Signs Groundbreaking Law to Improve Crisis Intervention and Honor Victims of Police Violence
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
5 mins
Oregon's Ava Heiden Commits to Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Basketball
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
5 mins
Seattle Seahawks Community Celebrates Pete Carroll's Legacy
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app