Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race

Dage Minors, the 28-year-old Bermuda-born running sensation, once again demonstrated his athletic prowess at the Butterfield Invitational Mile race. For the third consecutive year, Minors crossed the finish line first, marking a hat-trick of victories in this prestigious event. Despite his finish time of 4 minutes and 20.61 seconds being five seconds shy of his personal best, Minors expressed satisfaction with the outcome, underscoring the importance of the win over his finishing time.

Men’s Race: A Battle of Strategy and Stamina

Minors’ strategic patience came into play during the last 300 meters of the race. Breaking away from the lead pack, he showcased his remarkable endurance and speed, cementing his place at the top. The second place was claimed by American Marcel Aubry, who finished the race in 4:22.18. In a close finish, Aubry narrowly outpaced William Sanders, who completed the race in 4:22.83, to claim the second spot on the podium.

Women’s Race: A Sprint to the Finish

In the women’s race, Amy Piccolo emerged victorious with a time of 5:17.99. The competition heated up in a sprint to the finish against Elise Lambert, who had led the first half of the race. Lambert completed the race just over two seconds later, securing the second spot. Ashley Sanderson-Snyder rounded off the podium with a personal best time of 5:30.35, underlining an intensely competitive race.

Bermuda’s Hospitality and the Joy of Racing

The athletes were unanimous in their appreciation for the invitational event in Bermuda. They highlighted the island’s hospitality and expressed the joy of competing with fellow athletes and friends. The Butterfield Invitational Mile race not only provided an exciting competitive platform for these athletes but also showcased Bermuda’s commitment to promoting athletics and creating a vibrant sporting atmosphere.