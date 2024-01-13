en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bermuda

Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race

Dage Minors, the 28-year-old Bermuda-born running sensation, once again demonstrated his athletic prowess at the Butterfield Invitational Mile race. For the third consecutive year, Minors crossed the finish line first, marking a hat-trick of victories in this prestigious event. Despite his finish time of 4 minutes and 20.61 seconds being five seconds shy of his personal best, Minors expressed satisfaction with the outcome, underscoring the importance of the win over his finishing time.

Men’s Race: A Battle of Strategy and Stamina

Minors’ strategic patience came into play during the last 300 meters of the race. Breaking away from the lead pack, he showcased his remarkable endurance and speed, cementing his place at the top. The second place was claimed by American Marcel Aubry, who finished the race in 4:22.18. In a close finish, Aubry narrowly outpaced William Sanders, who completed the race in 4:22.83, to claim the second spot on the podium.

Women’s Race: A Sprint to the Finish

In the women’s race, Amy Piccolo emerged victorious with a time of 5:17.99. The competition heated up in a sprint to the finish against Elise Lambert, who had led the first half of the race. Lambert completed the race just over two seconds later, securing the second spot. Ashley Sanderson-Snyder rounded off the podium with a personal best time of 5:30.35, underlining an intensely competitive race.

Bermuda’s Hospitality and the Joy of Racing

The athletes were unanimous in their appreciation for the invitational event in Bermuda. They highlighted the island’s hospitality and expressed the joy of competing with fellow athletes and friends. The Butterfield Invitational Mile race not only provided an exciting competitive platform for these athletes but also showcased Bermuda’s commitment to promoting athletics and creating a vibrant sporting atmosphere.

0
Bermuda Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bermuda

See more
37 mins ago
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
In a remarkable display of tenacity and speed, Dage Minors has etched his name in the annals of athletic achievement. The Bermudian runner claimed his third victory in the Butterfield Front Street Mile, becoming a three-time champion of this esteemed event. He crossed the finish line with a time of 4 minutes and 20.61 seconds
Dage Minors Triumphs as Three-Time Champion in Butterfield Front Street Mile
Bermuda's National Youth Policy: A Year of Progress
15 hours ago
Bermuda's National Youth Policy: A Year of Progress
Bermuda's First 'No Body' Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case
20 hours ago
Bermuda's First 'No Body' Murder Trial: The Chavelle Dillon Burgess Case
Bermuda's Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal
6 hours ago
Bermuda's Child Care System Under Scrutiny After Overseas Placement Reveal
Greenrock's First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda
15 hours ago
Greenrock's First Living Green Expo: A Showcase of Sustainable Living in Bermuda
Cayman Islands' Economy: A Rising Contender Set to Outpace Bermuda
15 hours ago
Cayman Islands' Economy: A Rising Contender Set to Outpace Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
10 seconds
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
28 seconds
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
2 mins
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
Wrestling Legend Afa Anoa'i Hospitalized after Health Scare
2 mins
Wrestling Legend Afa Anoa'i Hospitalized after Health Scare
Basketball, Track & Swimming: Week of Standout Performances
2 mins
Basketball, Track & Swimming: Week of Standout Performances
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Reflection of Total War
3 mins
The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: A Reflection of Total War
Potential Name Change for WWE Wrestler Butch Fuels Speculation
3 mins
Potential Name Change for WWE Wrestler Butch Fuels Speculation
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
3 mins
Gurbaz's Friendly Prank on Singh: A Snapshot of IPL Camaraderie
Dakota Risinger's Remarkable Health Transformation: A Journey Sparked by a Son's Plea
4 mins
Dakota Risinger's Remarkable Health Transformation: A Journey Sparked by a Son's Plea
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app