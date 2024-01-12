Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park

The thundering hooves at Santa Anita Park resonated with the echoes of victory on December 26, as the winter meet commenced with a triumphant start. Two horses, once inhabitants of the San Luis Rey Training Center, seized the limelight with their significant victories. Daddysruby, a filly trained by Peter Miller, clinched the Grade 1 La Brea Stakes while Watsonville, a colt with a past connection to San Luis Rey, emerged victorious in the Grade 2 Mathis Mile Stakes.

Daddysruby’s Gleaming Triumph

The La Brea Stakes, a seven-furlong dirt race exclusive to three-year-old fillies, was dominated by Daddysruby. The filly’s victory was not just a testament to her racing prowess but also a shining beacon for her trainer, Peter Miller. The victory elucidated the potential of the filly and set the stage for the promising racing season ahead.

Watsonville’s Notable Achievement

Watsonville, who had spent time at San Luis Rey before commencing his racing career, marked his name in the annals of racing history by winning the Grade 2 Mathis Mile Stakes. The victory was a significant achievement for his trainer, Mark Glatt, who had painstakingly prepared the colt for the racing season. The win in the Mathis Mile Stakes not only highlighted Watsonville’s racing prowess but also underscored the meticulous training imparted at the San Luis Rey Training Center.

Opening Day Brilliance at Santa Anita Park

The opening day of the Santa Anita Park’s winter racing season was marked by the astounding performances of Daddysruby and Watsonville. The victories of these two horses, closely associated with the San Luis Rey Training Center, underscored the center’s commitment to excellence and its pivotal role in shaping the future stars of horse racing. The day served as an exciting kickoff to the racing season at the park, setting the tone for the thrilling races to come.