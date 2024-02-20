D South Quarterfinals Heat Up: Valley, Greenville, and Forest Hills Secure Semifinal Spots

In the heated atmosphere of the Augusta Civic Center, the D South girls basketball quarterfinals unfolded with intensity and passion, showcasing the prowess of young athletes determined to lead their teams to victory. From standout performances to strategic comebacks, the games on February 20, 2024, had it all, setting the stage for an electrifying set of semifinals.

Valley Triumphs with Dominant Performance

The top-seeded Valley girls basketball team showcased their dominance by defeating No. 8 Telstar with a convincing score of 55-33. The game was a display of strategic brilliance and athletic excellence, with Madeline Hill leading the charge with an impressive 26 points. Brianna Mills complemented Hill's offensive prowess by securing 10 rebounds, demonstrating the team's strength on both ends of the court. Despite Telstar's Morgan Zetts, a 1,000-point scorer, adding 17 points, Valley's defense successfully stifled her efforts in the second half, highlighting their tactical acumen and setting them up for a semifinal clash against No. 5 Greenville.

Greenville Rallies to Victory

Greenville's path to the semifinals was marked by resilience and determination. Facing a challenging opponent in fourth-seeded St. Dominic Academy, Greenville found themselves trailing early in the game. However, Nola Mason, with a remarkable 26-point performance, reignited her team's hopes, scoring 11 points in each of the middle two quarters to spearhead a comeback victory. The final score of 51-46 not only showcased Greenville's fighting spirit but also set the stage for a highly anticipated matchup against Valley in the semifinals.

Forest Hills and Waynflete Emerge Victorious

Forest Hills and Waynflete also made their marks in the quarterfinals, with strong performances that saw them through to the next round. Forest Hills decisively defeated Pine Tree Academy 50-28, with Allie Dunning leading her team with 15 points. Janessa Moffit and Aurelie Poulin added 12 and 8 points, respectively, solidifying their team's victory and setting up a semifinal encounter with Waynflete. On the other side, Waynflete's dominant start against Islesboro, establishing a 19-2 lead in the first quarter, underscored their prowess and determination to contend for the championship.

As the dust settles on the quarterfinals, the D South girls basketball tournament is poised for an exhilarating set of semifinal matchups. The performances of Valley, Greenville, Forest Hills, and Waynflete not only highlight the individual talents of players like Madeline Hill, Nola Mason, and Allie Dunning but also underscore the collective effort and strategy that define successful basketball teams. With the stakes higher than ever, the semifinals promise to be a showcase of skill, determination, and the sheer joy of competition.