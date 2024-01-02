en English
Sports

D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm

D.C. United, one of the oldest and most iconic teams in the Major League Soccer, is on the brink of a new era. The club is reportedly in the final stages of appointing Troy Lesesne as their new head coach. This comes following Lesesne’s tenure with the New York Red Bulls, where he was promoted from assistant to head coach in 2023. In his time with the Red Bulls, Lesesne led the team to a record 14th consecutive postseason appearance with a performance that resonated throughout the league. However, despite his commendable performance, his contract was not renewed for 2024.

A New Dawn for D.C. United

After a disappointing season where they finished 12th in the Eastern Conference, D.C. United’s search for a new head coach was extensive. The club considered other candidates like Dome Torrent and Hugo Perez. However, negotiations with Torrent fell through over salary disputes. With Lesesne, known for his high-pressing, transition-focused soccer style, D.C. United is poised for a significant change in its approach to the game. His appointment is part of a broader restructuring effort by the club’s new general manager Ally Mackay.

End of an Era: Rooney’s Departure

Wayne Rooney’s stint as D.C. United’s temporary manager came to an end following the club’s failure to qualify for the playoffs in 2023. Rooney, a former England international and Manchester United legend, couldn’t replicate his on-field success in the managerial role. His overall managerial record includes a win percentage of 26% across his roles at Derby, D.C. United, and Birmingham, and his departure marks the end of an era at D.C. United.

Building a New Roster

As part of their restructuring process, D.C. United has made significant changes to its roster. The club has confirmed the permanent acquisition of Brazilian attacking midfielder Gabriel Pirani from Santos FC. Pirani initially joined D.C. United on loan in the latter half of the 2023 season and made such an impact that the club opted for a full transfer. Other key additions to the team include fullback Aaron Herrera and winger Garrison Tubbs. These changes signal the club’s intent to bolster their squad ahead of the upcoming season, as they aim to bounce back from their disappointing performance in 2023.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

