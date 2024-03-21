Czech Craftsmanship Shines: Nový Bor Glassmakers Create Ice Hockey World Championship Medals

As the Ice Hockey World Championship 2024 draws near, the spotlight turns to the picturesque town of Nový Bor in North Bohemia, where local glassmakers are crafting the medals that will honor the tournament's victors. Embodying the spirit of the sport and the host country, these medals are not just awards but a tribute to Czech glassmaking artistry.

Designing Victory: A Blend of Sport and Tradition

Kateřina Handlová, the creative mind behind the medals' design, drew inspiration from the essence of ice hockey and the Czech Republic's rich glassmaking heritage. Tasked by the Czech Hockey Federation, Handlová envisioned medals that mimic the appearance of ice, complete with skate-scratch-like deep cuts, achieved through a specialized glass cutting technique. Weighing 250 grams, each glass circle is encased in a metal frame representing a hockey board, adorned with ribbons in the Czech national colors - a testament to the country's pride and craftsmanship.

The Art of Glassmaking: A Detailed Process

The journey of creating each medal begins with glass fusing, involving the melting of two glass pieces with soda in between at temperatures reaching 860 degrees. This process introduces bubbles into the glass, adding to its ice-like quality. Following a precise cut into the basic shape via water jet cutting, the glass undergoes meticulous manual shaping and engraving in the cold shop. The final touches include painting the glass gold, silver, or bronze, setting it in the metal frame, and stamping the reverse side with the World Ice Hockey Federation logo, making each medal a unique masterpiece.

Anticipation Builds for the Championship

With the Czech hockey team set to face Finland on May 10, the anticipation for the championship, and the chance to win these exquisite glass medals, is palpable. These medals not only represent victory but also the enduring legacy of Bohemian glassmaking, capturing the essence of the sport and the spirit of the Czech Republic. As the tournament approaches, the collaboration between the Czech Hockey Federation and Nový Bor glassmakers highlights the country's commitment to excellence, both in sports and in the arts.

In crafting these medals, the glassmakers of Nový Bor have encapsulated the passion, precision, and artistry that define both their craft and the game of ice hockey. As teams vie for victory in the upcoming championship, the medals await, ready to add another layer of significance to the triumphs on the ice, celebrating not just the winners but the rich cultural heritage of Czech glassmaking.