Cyprien Sarrazin’s Victory Marks a Poignant Day for French Skiing

On a day of mixed emotions in Wengen, Switzerland, French skier Cyprien Sarrazin clinched his first FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup Super G victory, ending France’s decade-long wait for success in this category. The victory was all the more poignant as it coincided with a severe accident involving fellow French skier Alexis Pinturault, marking a significant day for the French ski team.

A Triumph Amidst Tragedy

Sarrazin’s victory marked his second World Cup win within a fortnight after his triumph in the Bormio downhill in late December. His time of 1:47.75 set an unassailable target, even for Swiss star Marco Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader, who despite a spirited performance, finished second. The day, however, was marred by a heavy fall by Pinturault, resulting in a ruptured ACL in his left knee, ending his season prematurely. This accident came just six days after Pinturault became a father for the first time.

A Tribute to a Fallen Comrade

In the wake of his victory, Sarrazin dedicated his win to Pinturault and his family, acknowledging the mixed emotions of the day. Pinturault, the 2021 overall World Cup champion, had recently shifted his focus from slalom to downhill and had just secured his first Top 10 finish in a downhill race. His injury is a significant blow to the French ski team.

Looking Ahead

Despite missing out on a double win on his home snow, Odermatt remains positive, looking forward to improving in the upcoming Lauberhorn downhill. Norwegian skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who completed the podium finishing one second behind Sarrazin, spoke of the challenge of competing against top skiers like Odermatt and Sarrazin, especially while recovering from the flu. As the ski world waits for the next challenge, the day’s events underscore the thrill of victory, the agony of defeat, and the unyielding spirit of competition in the world of sports.