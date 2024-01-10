Cyclones Edge Cougars in a Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
In a gripping college basketball face-off, the University of Houston Cougars locked horns with the Iowa State Cyclones. Despite an impressive season record of 14-1 and significant contributions from several players, Houston couldn’t clinch the victory. Sharp topped the list with a commendable 20 points, followed by Shead who added 14 to the scoreboard. However, they could only muster a total of 53 points with a 19-50 field goal record and a lackluster 7-26 three-point range score.
Triumphant Cyclones
On the flip side, the Iowa State Cyclones, maintaining a respectable 12-3 season record, showcased a well-rounded performance. Lipsey led the scorecard for the Cyclones with 14 points, while Momcilovic made a notable contribution with 11 points. With a final score of 57 points, the Cyclones shot 18-47 overall and 3-15 from beyond the arc, marking a narrow victory.
Game Highlights
The game was closely contested at halftime, with Iowa State maintaining a slim lead of 31-21. Noteworthy performances came from Roberts from Houston who pulled down 8 rebounds and both Roberts and Shead who provided 3 assists each. King from Iowa State led with 9 rebounds and Gilbert added 4 assists to the tally. The match saw a remarkable turnout with a crowd of 14,267 in a venue with a capacity of 14,384 seats.
Deciding Factors
The Cougars ended the game with a total of 19 fouls, while Iowa State committed 12. Tugler from Houston fouled out during the match, which could have been a decisive factor in the final outcome. Despite their best efforts, Houston was unable to extend its winning streak, while Iowa State celebrated its first conference win of the season.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments