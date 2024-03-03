Cyclists Conquer Property Brokers Race to the Brewery, Raising Funds for Charity

The Property Brokers Race to the Brewery, an annual fundraising event renowned for its challenging course and community spirit, celebrated its 13th iteration with impressive participation and charitable contributions. Originating from a desire to combine philanthropy with fun, the race has significantly impacted local charities, amassing over half a million dollars since its inception in 2011.

Advertisment

Engagement and Endurance: The Heart of the Race

Starting from Broadway Ave in Palmerston North and culminating at the Tui Brewery in Mangatainoka, this year's race attracted 46 team entries from regional businesses and nine determined solo participants. The course, designed to test the competitors' endurance, included a variety of challenging terrains, from road cycling and running through the Manawatu Gorge to mountain biking across private farmland. With the number of entrants close to the event's capacity, the 2024 race underscored the community's growing enthusiasm and commitment to the cause.

Community Support and Safety First

Advertisment

Local businesses and volunteers played a crucial role in the event's success. The Pahiatua Property Brokers office was not only a participant, sponsoring a team, but also contributed by volunteering, with staff members acting as marshals to ensure the race's smooth operation. Regional director Paul Roache emphasized the importance of safety and sportsmanship, noting that all teams completed the race without injury, a testament to the meticulous planning and support from sponsors and the local farming community.

A Celebration of Philanthropy and Community Spirit

At the heart of the Property Brokers Race to the Brewery is a celebration of community and the collective effort to support charitable causes. The event's enduring appeal, highlighted by the record number of solo entrants this year, reflects the participants' and organizers' shared commitment to making a positive impact. As the race continues to grow, it promises not only to challenge its participants physically but also to foster a spirit of generosity and community engagement for years to come.