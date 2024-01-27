Zoe Bäckstedt Joins Elite Red Bull Ranks Amid Rising Cycling Profile

It's a watershed moment in cycling as Zoe Bäckstedt, the 19-year-old phenom from Wales, joins the distinguished roster of Red Bull-sponsored athletes. This partnership is a testament to Bäckstedt's remarkable potential and already impressive achievements in both cyclocross and road cycling. The sponsorship announcement follows a series of notable successes by the young cyclist, including her triumphs as a past world and European junior cross champion and securing the runner-up spot in the under 23 event last year.

Looking Forward to Tabor

With her new sponsor backing her, Bäckstedt is poised to make a significant impact at the upcoming world championships in Tabor, Czech Republic. Her meteoric rise and consistent performances have set anticipation levels high, and the world will be watching as she takes on this new challenge.

Excelling on the Road

Apart from her success in cyclocross, Bäckstedt has also proven herself on the road. Her accolades include the title of under 23 European time trial champion and impressive placements in events like the Simac Ladies Tour. The multifaceted cyclist's versatility only enhances her appeal, making her a formidable contender in any race she enters.

Joining the Red Bull Ranks

The Red Bull sponsorship brings Bäckstedt into an esteemed group of athletes that includes the likes of Wout van Aert, Tom Pidcock, Anton Palzer, and Blanka Vas. This alignment not only reflects her rising profile in the sport but also Red Bull's expanding footprint in the realm of cycling. The energy drink company's recent majority stake acquisition in Bora-Hansgrohe's parent company underlines its investment in road cycling and ambitions for the Tour de France with Primož Roglič.