YT Industries Launches High-End Capra Core 5 with Premium Components

YT Industries has unveiled a new pinnacle model in their Core range of enduro bikes, the Capra Core 5. This high-end specification of the Capra model is laden with premium components and is offered in both full 29-inch and mixed wheel sizes. With a price tag of £6,000, the Capra Core 5 is designed to deliver superior performance on challenging trails.

Unmatched Performance and Durability

Boasting a frame composed of YT's Ultra Modulus carbon fiber, the Capra Core 5 is both lightweight and robust. The 29-inch model offers 165mm of rear wheel travel, while the mixed wheel size variant provides 170mm. This new version represents the first Core model to utilize Öhlins suspension, including the RXF38 M.2 fork and TTX22M.2 coil shock. Tailored for different frame sizes, the bike features size-specific spring rates and shock tunes.

Industry-Leading Components

Equipped with top-of-the-line components, the Capra Core 5 ensures a smooth and efficient ride. It sports Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy rims with Industry Nine 1/1 hubs, robust Maxxis tires with an Assegai at the front, and a DHR II at the rear. The bike also employs a SRAM XO Eagle Transmission drivetrain for seamless gear shifting, coupled with Code RSC brakes and HS2 rotors for reliable braking performance. A Renthal cockpit, ODI grips, an SDG saddle, and YT's Postman dropper post round off the bike's comprehensive feature set.

Sleek Design with Two Color Options

Available in sizes S-XXL, the Capra Core 5 can be purchased in two striking color options: Black Magic or Liquid Metal. Both hues add to the bike's sleek design and enhance its aesthetic appeal, making it a desirable acquisition for any avid off-road cyclist.