Cycling

Saudi Museum’s ‘Hijrah’ Exhibition and Yasmine Idriss’s Iceland Journey: Tales of Endurance and Discovery

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:21 pm EST
Saudi Museum’s ‘Hijrah’ Exhibition and Yasmine Idriss’s Iceland Journey: Tales of Endurance and Discovery

In the heart of Riyadh, the Saudi National Museum recently wrapped up a highly anticipated traveling exhibition, ‘Hijrah: In the Footsteps of the Prophet’. The comprehensive display explored the profound journey of Prophet Muhammad from Makkah to Madinah, shedding light on its social, political, and cultural ramifications.

Unveiling ‘Hijrah’

The exhibition, which welcomed a plethora of visitors, including several ambassadors, marked an important collaboration between local and international cultural institutions and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra). It illuminated the path trodden by the Prophet through an immersive multimedia presentation, encapsulating the historical relevance of his journey.

Ithra: A Cultural Beacon

Established in 2018, Ithra has been serving as a beacon of creativity and cultural knowledge. The center thrives on fostering self-discovery, innovation, and creativity, making it the perfect host for the ‘Hijrah’ exhibition.

A Different Journey: Yasmine Idriss

In a parallel display of endurance and ambition, Yasmine Idriss etched her name in the annals of history by becoming the first Arab woman to cycle Iceland’s Ring Road. Her journey, stretching almost 1,400 kilometers, was a testament to human resilience and determination.

‘Threshold’: A Tale of Transformation

Idriss’s experiences, including her battle against Iceland’s notorious winds, are documented in a forthcoming film titled ‘Threshold’, set to hit the screens in 2024. The documentary delves into the concept of the heroine’s journey, a narrative of surrender and acceptance of the unfolding events. Throughout her expedition, Idriss grappled with intense physical and emotional challenges, leading to a transformative personal metamorphosis.

After leaving her position at a sustainable footwear company, Idriss embarked on this journey, advocating for the importance of self-care and innovation in a rapidly evolving society. Through her inspiring journey, Idriss hopes to motivate others, especially Saudi women, to embark on their own paths of self-discovery.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

