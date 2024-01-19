Sarah's Cycle 2024: A Ride For Change and Hope

On a cool evening at the Talbot Hotel in Clonmel, the annual charity cycling event 'Sarah's Cycle' was launched with much anticipation. Scheduled for Sunday, 25th February, in Thurles, the event is a poignant tribute to Sarah Dillon, a cherished member of the Down Syndrome Tipperary community who left us a decade ago. The aura of the event was filled with a sense of camaraderie and a shared resolve to honor Sarah's memory and support the cause she represented.

Choosing the Route

Participants in 'Sarah's Cycle' have the luxury of selecting between two distinct routes. Both the 50-kilometer and the 100-kilometer pathways traverse the scenic mid Tipperary region, offering a blend of challenge and beauty. The paths are well-marked, ensuring that cyclists can focus on their journey without worrying about losing their way.

Starting and Finishing Point

The cycling event will commence and conclude at the TUS Campus in Thurles, a convenient setup offering access to ample parking, showering, and changing facilities. Post-cycling refreshments will be available, providing a well-deserved respite after the exertion and exhilaration of the ride.

More Than Just Cycling

'Sarah's Cycle' is not just a cycling event. It's part of the Tour De Munster SUDS cycles, renowned for its success and as an excellent platform for cyclists to embark or continue their cycling journey. More importantly, it's about unity, solidarity, and making a difference. All proceeds from 'Sarah's Cycle' will directly support Down Syndrome Tipperary in their noble mission to provide therapies, educational services, and social and skills development programs.

Online registration for the event is a must, reaffirming the commitment to organize an event that is as safe as it is meaningful. Besides, the event extends beyond the cycling circuit. It is also a fundraiser for Meitheal 21, Down Syndrome Ireland’s Tipperary branch, with a performance by Jester and friends at Hickey's Pub in Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, and the event aims to support individuals with Down Syndrome and their families through essential services and support.

In a world filled with challenges and uncertainties, 'Sarah's Cycle' stands as a beacon of hope, a testament to the enduring spirit of humanity, and a reminder of the power of community and compassion. As the wheels spin on the roads of Tipperary this February, they will carry more than just the cyclists. They will carry dreams, aspirations, and a promise for a better tomorrow.