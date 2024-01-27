RAGBRAI Unveils Hilliest Route in History for Upcoming Iowa Cycling Event

In the vibrant heart of Iowa, an exciting reveal has cyclists and enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation. The RAGBRAI (Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa), an annual cycling event that paints a picturesque trail across the state, has unveiled its route for the year, promising an exhilarating ride from Glenwood to Burlington.

Embarking on a Historic Journey

The RAGBRAI, a revered tradition since 1973, will commence this year from the town of Glenwood. Hosting the event for the first time since 2016, Glenwood will be the starting point for a remarkable journey that will wind through towns such as Red Oak, Atlantic, Winterset, Knoxville, Ottumwa, and Mount Pleasant, before culminating in Burlington.

Tackling the Hilliest Route Ever

However, it's not the scenic charm of these towns that has the cycling community abuzz. The real highlight of this year's course is its topography. The 2024 route is set to be the hilliest in the event's history, with a total climb of 18,741 feet. This daunting yet thrilling challenge is a testament to the spirit of the RAGBRAI, which celebrates the grit and resilience of the cycling community.

A Historical Route with a Twist

In a fascinating twist, while the route is the hilliest, it is also the eighth shortest in the history of RAGBRAI. The announcement, rich with anticipation and excitement, was made during a special celebration event on Saturday. Enthusiasts from all walks of life congregated to learn more about the route and gear up for a memorable ride across Iowa.